See Megan Fox Busting Out Of A Sexy 70s Outfit

Megan Fox shared a collection of photos on Instagram of her in a 1970s theme outfit that looks like she might bust out of.

By James Brizuela |

Megan Fox is back with another vivacious outfit and a matching caption that shows she can be quite hilarious. The actress posted a collection of photos on her Instagram page that show her in a 1970s outfit that leaves little to the imagination. The top is quite tight on her, and the pants are stylish and are barely holding her legs inside of them, which is a good recipe for the massive amount of attention she usually gets on her social media pages.

Megan Fox used a hilarious caption that states that she is frustrated that the only thing that people notice about her is how smart she is, which is hilarious considering she is nearly about to burst out of the outfit she is wearing. Her smarts in delivering such a witty caption are certainly what we noticed right away, well, apart from her alluring outfit. Fox’s smarts and outfit were clearly a hit, as the above post has over 2.1 million likes and 7,000 comments of everyone ushering in their acceptance of her.

Besides nearly busting out of her own clothes, Megan Fox is currently busy as ever, as the woman has three movies that are set to release soon. Her first is a movie called Johnny & Clyde, which is a riff on Bonnie & Clyde and sees Fox take on the role of a serial killer that is in love with her partner in crime. The film is completed but does not yet have a release date.

Megan Fox is also done filming her part in The Expendables 4, which is the final movie in the long-standing action star ensemble franchise that was created by Sylvester Stallone. Fox joins Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Andy Garcia, and so many more. The movie has a 2023 release date window, though we are not sure when it will officially be released, since it’s in the post-production stages, we would imagine it’s aiming for a summer blockbuster release.

After those two more adult features, Megan Fox is going to take things in a more family-friendly direction, as she is lending her voice to an animated film called Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin. While the family-friendly movie might not be on everyone’s radar, it boasts quite a huge cast that includes Fox, Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, and Gerard Butler. This movie is also going to be released sometime in 2023.

Megan Fox is always turning heads, no matter if it’s her outfits that she posts on her social media, or making headlines with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly. Quite honestly, we commend her for seemingly always being able to handle the spotlight with dignity, as we are sure there are plenty of haters that she must deal with daily, though she might just not give them the attention they seek.

Megan Fox has a whopping 20.6 million followers on Instagram, and it could be because she always posts such sexy and elegant outfits, or because her captions are quite hilarious. Either way, she looks spectacular as always, even if the above outfit looks like it might fall off at any second.