See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails

Kate Beckinsale shows off her colorful nails while seemingly being topless in new photos.

By James Brizuela |

Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.

Whatever is going on in the background and with her being topless, we are here for it. Kate Beckinsale often takes some captivating and entertaining photos on her social media pages, and we are happy that she is always seemingly having fun while doing so. The world seems to enjoy it as much as we do, as the above photos currently have nearly 48,000 likes and nearly 800 comments of everyone ushering in their acceptance of her look.

When Kate Beckinsale is not showing off her bright nails and matching outfits, she is getting ready for her many upcoming roles. She recently appeared in a movie called Prisoner’s Daughter, which saw her star alongside Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson in a movie that follows a father who must win back the love of his son and daughter after spending 12 years in prison. Catherine Hardwicke directed the movie, and she is famous for having directed the first Twilight movie, Lords of Dogtown, and Thirteen.

Kate Beckinsale also has two upcoming features, one of which could be released this year. That is her starring role in the Charlie Day directorial debut, El Tonto. El Tonto follows a man that becomes famous overnight, only to lose it all. The movie stars Beckinsale, Travis Fimmel, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, John Malkovich, and Ray Liotta in one of his final roles.

From there, Kate Beckinsale is moving back to the espionage and action-based roles she has been in before, as she takes on the role of Avery Graves in Canary Black. Canary Black follows an operative that is tricked into betraying her own country, so she must find a way to clear her name and save the life of her husband at the same time. Beckinsale can make this role her own, as she has been in the action space before becoming a superstar by portraying Selene the vampire in the wildly successful Underworld franchise.

Kate Beckinsale clearly leads a busy life, but the woman shows no signs of slowing down, as she is constantly taking on roles that test her acting ability. On top of being one of the best actresses in the world, she could leave that all behind and become a model, as she is always posting vivacious outfits on her social media pages that garner massive attention. Either way, Beckinsale lets her personality show through her Instagram posts and we are here for it, especially considering she is often in some quite revealing outfits.