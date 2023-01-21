See Jenna Ortega Show Off Very Expensive Diamond Rings

Jenna Ortega shows off her Golden Globes outfit, which includes some very expensive rings.

By Chad Langen |

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place earlier this month at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Plenty of stars took to social media to show off the dazzling outfits they wore at the ceremony, including Jenna Ortega, who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category for her performance in her hit Netflix show Wednesday. She recently took to Instagram to share some images of herself rocking a gorgeous dress, a trio of necklaces, and several diamond rings.

In the first picture, Jenna Ortega stands before a mirror, admiring the high-end jewelry hanging from her neck. The layered necklaces made of 18-karat gold, white gold, and diamonds pair wonderfully with her stacked rings and flame earrings. The star noted in her caption that the jewels were from Tiffany & Co.

As for her outfit, Jenna Ortega wore a pinkish brown Grecian-style Gucci gown. The stunning dress features a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and oblique cut-outs. It also looks to offer comfort and maneuverability.

The star’s Golden Globe Awards get-up certainly landed with her Instagram followers. So far, her post has garnered over 9.5 million likes. Additionally, nearly 35,000 users have taken to the comments to heap praise on Jenna Ortega for her sizzling ensemble, which is definitely a departure from her dark look in Wednesday.

Speaking of her Netflix series, the Addams Family spin-off smashed records to become the platform’s second most streamed show of all time. The first season follows Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. The streamer announced earlier this month it had renewed the Tim Burton-created program for a second season.

Up next, Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the hotly anticipated sequel Scream 6, which arrives in theaters on March 10. The latest installment will shift the action from the fictional town of Woodsboro, California to New York City, where the survivors of the most recent Ghostface killings have moved to hope to start a fresh chapter. Unfortunately, they find themselves targeted once again by a psychopath donning the Ghostface mask.

Returning alongside Jenna Ortega are Melissa Barrera, Courtney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere. Franchise newcomers include Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Liana Liberato. Matt Mettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Jenna Ortega will also star in Brian Helgeland’s crime drama Finestkind. The story follows two brothers who are pulled into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston. Ben Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Tim Daly, Clayne Crawford, Aaron Stanford, and Toby Wallace also star in the film.

Further out, the X actress has been cast in the drama Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The Tiffany Paulsen-directed picture centers on two teens who meet and fall in love over four days of the year. Although the movie is in post-production, no release date has been set at this time.