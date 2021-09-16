Why You Can’t See Scarlett Johansson On Instagram Or Any Social Media

By Apeksha Bagchi | 16 seconds ago

Being a celebrity means living with and accepting the fact that even one’s private life will be always on display. But while on the one hand, we have celebs like the Kardashians who relish in this particular obligation and thrive on flaunting the tiniest details of their life on social media, on the other hand, we have a famous icon like Scarlett Johansson who has never been swayed by the allure of the likes of Instagram, Twitter, etc, or felt the need to get a taste of the online world. Why?

Today, Scarlett Johansson is an established actress who is a winner of a Tony Award and a BAFTA award. She’s been nominated for two Oscars and five Golden Globes. She is now a glowing name on the map of Hollywood and is always in the headlines. While she is aware of her legions of fans and is always thankful to them for making her the star she is, she has never gone out and created a social media profile to connect with them by sharing details about her life. And the reason is the distaste the Black Widow harbors for social media platforms and the constant need other celebrities feel to flaunt their personal lives.

Back in 2011, after Iron Man 2 amped up Scarlett Johansson’s star status, the actress clarified her feelings on the presence of social media in a chat with Interview. She revealed that when it comes to sharing information and raising awareness about certain things, the presence of social media platforms is paramount. But personally, she doesn’t “feel the need to brand” herself by making an account on these platforms.

“I don’t have a Facebook or a Twitter account, and I don’t know how I feel about this idea of, ‘Now, I’m eating dinner, and I want everyone to know that I’m having dinner at this time. or ‘I just mailed a letter and dropped off my kids,” Scarlett Johansson shared.

For the Jojo Rabbit star, the process of continuously divulging personal details publicly is a “very strange phenomenon.” Even the fact that other actors have multiple social media accounts and are very involved in painting a picture of their daily life surprises her. While Scarlett Johansson agrees that it works for those actors, she would prefer that “people had less access to” her personal life. “If I could keep it that way, I’d be a happy lady,” she added.

Scarlett Johansson repeated her sentiments back in 2013 during a chat with Marie Claire (via USA Today) when she admitted that the very idea of social media drives her crazy as she finds it difficult to wrap her head around this constant need to “share,” which is nothing short of self-exploitation “in order to feel seen.”

Even though Scarlett Johansson maintains her distance from the online world, she still fell victim to the technologically advanced era we live in. Back in 2011, Johansson’s phone was hacked and revealing photos of the actress, meant for her then-husband Ryan Reynolds, were leaked online. Fortunately, the hacker was caught and sentenced to 10 years in prison but this incident alone would have been more than enough for anyone to write off social media for good.

Scarlett Johansson has enough drama in her life without the media police dissecting her every post as she is currently entangled in a legal brawl with Disney who allegedly went against the contract they signed with her regarding Black Widow. While they promised her an exclusive theatrical release, the House of Mouse went ahead and debuted it on Disney+ Premiere on the same day, thus seriously hampering its box-office potential and costing Johansson millions of dollars. And if it’s not the Disney drama, then it is her upcoming films, which includes a yet-untitled but reportedly ambitious Wes Anderson drama, that constantly keep her in the limelight. Thus even without a gazillion fans following her on Twitter and Instagram, the actress is almost always the talk of the town!