Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Blake Lively Posts Sexy Bikini Photo To Push His New Movie

By Doug Norrie | 1 hour ago

Ryan Reynolds probably doesn’t need all that much more support and buzz around his next movie, but his wife Blake Lively is here to help in any way possible. That is what it seemed like recently when she posted an Instagram story, more on the cheeky side, that had her in a full bikini pose meant to draw certain attention. It is a funny post that asks folks to go see Free Guy or there would be consequences.

The post was put up on Blake Lively’s Instagram stories and featured the actress poolside with a bikini on. This was on purpose because the caption read ‘’go see @freeguy this weekend or you’ll be bummed‘’. Bummed was the operative word here when you see the picture. And for good measure, a photoshopped head of Ryan Reynolds as Guy from the movie is poking his head out of the pool to apparently see what the fuss is all about. Check out what Blake Lively posted here:

Again, it isn’t clear that Ryan Reynolds even needs all that much support at this point for his next movie, or if this Blake Lively post will move the proverbial needle at all on ticket and box office sales. But every little bit counts I suppose and the couple has been known to support each other in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way throughout the years. This was just another example and clearly, the couple is comfortable with going above and beyond (so to speak) when it comes to supporting new projects that come along.

Ryan Reynolds will star in Free Guy which opens this weekend on Friday, August 13th. In this movie, he plays a video game NPC who is blissfully unaware of the mayhem that exists around him in the construct of the game. That is until one day he is “‘woken” up almost Matrix-style to the “reality” of the world around him. It is at this point that he starts to take more control of the world, wrestling power away from the game’s creator Antwan, played by Taika Waititi. There are a number of celebrity cameos along the way apparently as well, and this looks like a Ryan Reynolds film through and through.

And though it hasn’t been released in theaters yet, Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy are already receiving quite a bit of critical buzz prior to the film’s release. It is currently sitting at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and 63 on Metacritic. For the most part, critics agreed that it was a fun movie through and through with Ryan Reynolds able to bring his particular form of lighthearted charisma with an action vibe as well. There is reason to believe this will do very well at the theaters. Now there is a little assist from Blake Lively as well. Like I said, every little bit counts, including poolside photoshoots meant to draw the eye. If this is what she had planned for Free Guy, there is no telling what will happen when Deadpool 3 rolls around.