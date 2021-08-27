Ron Jeremy Indicted On Over 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault

By Doug Norrie | 15 seconds ago

Former adult film star and legitimate creep Ron Jeremy is now staring down the barrel of significant jail time after a Los Angeles, California grand jury indicted him on 33 counts of sexual assault and rape. Deadline is reporting that while Jeremy has continued to plead not guilty to the alleged crimes, he will now stand trial in the face of some pretty horrific charges.

The unsealed indictment regarding Ron Jeremy includes multiple counts of sexual assaults supposedly performed over the course of many years to many people during the 1990s and 2000s. 21 women in all have come forward to accuse Jeremy of a whole host of disgusting crimes that include rape, sodomy, lewd acts, sexual battery, sexual penetration by a foreign object, and sexual penetration of an unconscious person.

The original charges against Ron Jeremy were filed more than a year ago and he has been in jail since awaiting first the grand jury rulings which were handed down on August 19th and now an impending trial. He is currently in custody and CNN is reporting that he has a $6.6 million standing bond. On October 12th there will be a pretrial conference and the special grand jury use was to avoid open testimony by the accusers. This has been done, at times, when a case is high profile among celebrities in order to continue anonymity.

The original charges against Ron Jeremy were filed back in 2020 with incidents dating back to 2014 and 2017 in West Hollywood involving different women. But when these original charges were filed it spurred a flurry of other accusations, more than 25 total that came in dating back decades. Because many of them were reported to have also occurred in Los Angeles County, prosecutors were able to pile them together for these indictments.

Ron Jeremy gained notoriety in the late 1970s and early 1980s when a planned career in Hollywood landed him on porn sets instead. Over the course of many years, he took part in more than 2,000 adult films and earned the nickname The Hedgehog. He is even listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for Most Appearances in Adult Films.

He did make something of a crossover to legitimate television later in his career, appearing in movies like The Boondocks Saints as a mobster, and the Trey Parker and Matt Stone-led pornography spoof Orgazmo. There were some reality television appearances as well appearing on the second season of The Surreal Life as well as Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. He even had a documentary made about him call Porn Star: The Life of Ron Jeremy. It received mostly favorable reviews.

We are sure to get more news on the cases against Ron Jeremy as things gear up for trial. Based on the sheer amount of accusations, he could be looking at significant jail time in the future. If he is found guilty on all charges, they could pile up to over 330 years in prison.