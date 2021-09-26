Rhianna Wears A Risky Political Statement, Everyone Rushes To Condemn Or Defend Her

By Faith McKay | 9 seconds ago

When you’re a celebrity, what you’re wearing when you leave your home gets noticed by fans and paparazzi alike. Rihanna, who has been famous for a long time, knows this. So she knew that when she walked out wearing a shirt that seems to be pushing a political agenda.

You can see the photos of Rihanna in the shirt below.

RIHANNA LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/3zmFKrXZ3T — ℛ (@rihnavvy) September 25, 2021

First, let’s stop and consider what Rihanna is wearing here. The shirt has blue and red coloring with stars on the top row. That color scheme and design clearly suggest that it’s a political message. The shirt says, “Think, while it’s still legal.” The last word is in all caps. So, what does that mean?

what’s wrong w the shirt i don’t get it pic.twitter.com/MaZu1sBUfC — . (@JAQU_) September 26, 2021

A lot of the comments went in different directions. Some of the people who were disagreeing in the comments didn’t actually clarify what they thought the shirt meant, so it was unknown if people were all fighting about the same things. Generally, most people seemed to feel that the shirt was taking a stance against vaccines.

It sounds very close to what antivaxers say — M (@anotherouatw) September 26, 2021

Some people didn’t think the shirt was actually anti-vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead, they felt that it was about immigration, possibly because of the use of the word “legal”. However, Rihanna’s fans felt that she was doing something important, whether she was defending immigrants or against the vaccine, and they were behind her.

I think she's advocating for the immigrants. It would make sense. But I could be wrong. And fuck that vaccine. 🤷🏿‍♀️🖕🏿 — 💫ASTROGIRL💫 (@only_ONE98) September 26, 2021

Ultimately, some of the confusion around the shirt could be solved by knowing when she wore it. The photos weren’t ones the actress and singer posted herself, so they’re not dated on her own social media. These images floating around the internet could be from 2016 or they could be from days ago. If they were taken well before the Covid-19 pandemic, then Rihanna may have been addressing whatever the political conversation was of the time. For now, the star hasn’t addressed the t-shirt herself.

However, it does seem most likely that Rihanna herself has taken the vaccine herself. Taking the vaccine hasn’t stopped people from saying negative things against it, so she could still be against the vaccine. However, at the 2021 Met Gala, a Covid-19 vaccination was required. Rihanna did attend the event. Nicki Minaj drew a lot of attention when she said that she wasn’t taking the vaccine and so would not be attending the Met Gala.

Rihanna has been in the public spotlight for a long time. She has her own lingerie brand, which is drawing a lot of attention for the star in recent years. She has been nominated for 33 Grammys and won nine. As an actress, she’s starred in movies like Ocean’s Eight, Battleship, Home, and This Is The End. Currently, there don’t seem to be more acting projects lined up for her, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be soon. At the moment, she seems focused on her lingerie brand and music. In the future, it won’t be surprising to see her return to acting. When fans have demanded she release a new album, and soon, she said that when it comes to her career, at this point, she does whatever makes her happiest.