See Rihanna’s Near-Nude Video Promoting Her Lingerie Brand

Rihanna is gearing up for the third of her Savage X Fenty specials on Amazon Prime Video and of the words you could use to describe how she’s approached her promotional campaign, “shy” probably wouldn’t be high on the list. Last week, a teaser for the upcoming special dropped and in at least one way, it’s pretty revealing.

The video showed up on Rihanna’s Instagram with the singer modeling pieces from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Not surprisingly, the outfits show off a lot of skin, and if they showed much more the video probably would have gotten pulled down. You can watch the teaser below.

The video promotes Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 24. The upcoming documentary will be the third in a series of similar docs chronicling Rihanna’s lingerie fashion show. As reported by The Cut, Savage X Fenty’s very first fashion show closed out 2018’s New York Fashion Week. For the next year’s show, the documentary Savage X Fenty Show was recorded, chronicling the process behind the making of the fashion show. Last year’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 focused on what it was like to put on a fashion show during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.

Page Six notes that Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be a “virtual fashion show,” and that while we know when to watch and where to watch it, it isn’t isn’t clear who will appear. Models appearing in her previous two shows include Erika Jayne, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, and Paris Hilton. They’ve also featured musical performances by Migos, Halsey, Normani, Travis Scott and more. While you won’t be able to see Rihanna in her new doc until the end of September, Savage X Fenty Show and its 2020 follow-up are available for streaming to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Rihanna wasn’t done promoting her lingerie once the teaser for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 dropped. Yesterday, the singer posted a photo on her Instagram that turned even more heads. Seen below, the image features Rihanna posing in a purple lace thong on a leather chair. As reported by Yahoo News, the photo is part of a campaign for Savage X Fenty’s Ribbon Writing Xtra collection. The design for each piece includes the words “bite me” embroidered throughout.

Distinguishing itself from other companies promoting themselves with more narrow, idealized selections of women models, Savage X Fenty promotes lingerie for all kinds of women with all kinds of bodies. The brand has apparently served Rihanna well. Earlier this month, Forbes published a report declaring that — with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion — Rihanna is officially in the billionaires club. Forbes notes that this not only makes Rihanna the world’s “richest female musician,” but the second “richest female entertainer:” losing the top spot to Oprah Winfrey.