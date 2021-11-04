See Olivia Wilde Wearing Lingerie At Fashion Show

By Faith McKay | 9 seconds ago

On Tuesday, celebrities crowded around the Hollywood Walk of Fame to watch the Gucci Love Parade. Stars like Macaulay Culkin and Jared Leto walked the outdoor runway to show off the designer’s new styles. Many celebrities in attendance wore their own pieces of Gucci from the past, including Olivia Wilde, who chose a sheer bralette and a black corset.

You can see Olivia Wilde’s outfit for the Gucci Love Parade below.

Olivia Wilde at Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8z55P542b1 — Olivia Wilde Pics (@picsowilde) November 3, 2021

She is also wearing a pencil skirt and a brown leather Gucci bag, which closely resembles a fanny pack. While many photos of Olivia Wilde were taken at the event, she also posted her own close-up to Instagram below.

Olivia Wilde’s choice to wear lingerie to a fashion event isn’t actually all that surprising anymore. Lingerie-dressing is a trend today, especially in Hollywood. Though, it’s still not particularly commonplace on the streets elsewhere and was definitely shocking not too long ago. In 1998, Friends aired an episode called The One With Rachel’s New Dress. In the episode, Jennifer Aniston’s character changes into lingerie to surprise her date when he comes back into the room. He then returns with his parents. Rachel is then forced to pretend that her lingerie is a normal dress. She goes to dinner with her date’s parents, all while pretending everything is normal when it’s not. This episode wouldn’t play the same today, when wearing lingerie to a social event is more accepted.

Olivia Wilde attended the event along with celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, and Lizzo. Gucci issued a press release for the event. They said their Love Parade was put together to “highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles, poised for rebirth post-pandemic.” Proceeds were being donated to organizations focused on mental health and homelessness in the Los Angeles area.

Olivia Wilde is an actress, director, and model. She has been working in Hollywood for a long time. Her first movie was a small role in 2004’s The Girl Next Door. She went on to play a recurring role in the television series The O.C.. Today, she is putting more effort into her work as a director. She made her debut with Booksmart starring Beanie Feldstein in 2019. The film was a teen comedy/drama centered on two nerdy best friends who’d spent high school dedicated to their studies. Eventually, they realize they should have had more fun, so they try to make that happen. Mishaps ensue.

Audiences are now waiting to see Olivia Wilde’s directorial follow-up movie, Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Fans have a while to wait yet, as the movie doesn’t release until September 23, 2022.

In the meantime, Olivie Wilde is interacting with her fanbase via her Instagram, where she currently has 3.9 million followers. Wilde shares updates from Gucci events, her movie sets, and most recently, from her Halloween get-togethers where she dressed as Dolly Parton.