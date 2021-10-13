Olivia Wilde Reveals #FreeTheNipple Support After Naked Photoshoot

By Tyler Pisapia | 16 seconds ago

Olivia Wilde shared her support for the #FreeTheNipple movement after posing in some sexy photos to promote a skincare company. The actress showed some skin in a series of photos for True Botanicals, a beauty company that she is currently celebrating her fifth anniversary with as its chief brand activist, according to Vogue. The actress told the outlet that the current campaign, in which she posted for a series of steamy photos to both her and the brand’s Instagram, is designed to send the message that sustainable self-care can indeed be sexy.

She told the outlet that there is an unfounded belief that doing something indulgent means doing something “naughty.” Olivia Wilde wants to send the message that indulging in something that can be both good for you and good for the environment. However, because the campaign saw her get as nude as Instagram would allow in advertising this idea, she noted to the outlet that she is a supporter of the #FreeTheNipple movement.

For those unfamiliar, by sharing her support for the #FreeTheNipple movement, Olivia Wilde joins the likes of celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler and Chrissy Teigen who have thrown their star power behind the notion that female nipples are stigmatized in public spaces and, especially, on the Internet for no real reason. The movement really caught on in 2012 when filmmaker Lina Esco made a documentary by the same name that explored why so many parts of the world allow men to go topless wherever but put restrictions on women’s bodies.

At the time, Esco posted pictures and videos on social media of herself and others being topless in public spaces on social media in order to promote the film. However, sites like Facebook and Instagram took them down for violating their community guidelines, thus proving the point behind her documentary. That’s when celebrities got involved and now, almost ten years later, Olivia Wilde is speaking out.

She noted that she believes the issue is the fact that Americans specifically seem to have an issue with the female body, calling it a “kind of puritanical perspective” of ladies’ nipples. Meanwhile, other countries don’t have these laws or restrictions, but they use social media from American-based companies that subject them to similar rules. Olivia Wilde also noted that her own perspective on her body changed once she had kids. Essentially, she explained that breastfeeding two kids gives someone a significantly different perspective when it comes to nipples.

It makes sense that Olivia Wilde is playing with the concept of exposure these days. The True Botanicals campaign comes as her personal life has been the subject of a lot of public attention in the last year. Just months after she ended her relationship of longtime fiance and partner of 10 years, Jason Sudeikis, Us Weekly reports she started to feel chemistry with her co-star, Harry Styles. Although they’ve made it clear that the singer did not break up her engagement, months later the duo are apparently going strong, but under the ever-watchful eye of the public.