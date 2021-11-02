Olivia Wilde Shows Off The Giant Fake Boobs She Used To Become Dolly Parton

By Faith McKay | 3 hours ago

Olivia Wilde dressed as Dolly Parton for Halloween. Dolly Parton has said a lot of things about her look over the years. One of the best, which she’s repeated more than once, is her famous line, “I may look fake, but I’m real where it counts.” Whether it’s her hair, eyelashes, or boobs, Dolly Parton has had help to get her style exactly how she wants it. Dressing like the iconic singer and actress for Halloween is something that requires a little extra help. When Olivia Wilde decided to go all out for the holiday, she had the good luck of being able to call up Sara Moonves, the editor of W Magazine, to bring over prosthetic breasts large enough to design a convincing costume. Wilde wasn’t shy about sharing this with her 3.9 million Instagram followers, though it did all happen using the Stories feature, which deletes video 24 hours after it’s posted. Fortunately, we have the screenshots.

Olivia Wilde kicked her Stories off by showing her view down with the fake boobs on. She didn’t miss her chance to tag Dolly Parton when she did it.

Then, she shared a video that had been taken a little while earlier, when she first got the fake boobs on. Below, you’ll see a still image of Olivia Wilde, captioned “Behind the scene Dolly boobs”, where she also credits the editor of W for letting her borrow the prosthetics. In the video, Olivia Wilde was seen bouncing up and down while laughing. She then told someone off-camera, “I think they bring a little flair to my personality.”

The final photo of Olivia Wilde in costume can be seen below. The song “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton played over the video, where Olivia Wilde could be seen riding the stationary bike with wine in her hand. She captioned the video by saying that this is how she pictures Dolly Parton working out.

She reportedly wore the costume on Halloween while attending a Harry Styles concert. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple. Wilde has a small role in the movie. Her main job on the project is as a director. Previously, she made her directorial debut with Booksmart. Don’t Worry Darling will be her second effort as a director.

It isn’t known why the actress and director shared her Halloween costume as a Story instead of a post on her Instagram. Perhaps she thought that since the videos disappear quickly, they would draw less attention. However, if that was part of Olivia Wilde’s thinking, she was wrong. Over the past two years, she’s been in the headlines first for her breakup from Jason Sudeikis.

While she doesn’t discuss their relationship often in the public, he has often expressed that he misses her. Then, Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles took over the news. The 37-year-old actress is quite a bit older than her 27-year-old boyfriend. That, paired with her recent breakup, and then being Harry Styles director, made for a lot of attention in the news. None of it seems to have slowed her down though. Don’t Worry Darling releases in theaters on September 23, 2022.