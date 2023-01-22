Miley Cyrus Just Broke An Impressive Record

Miley Cyrus's latest song "Flowers" smashed Spotify's record for most streams in a week.

By Chad Langen |

Miley Cyrus released her new track “Flowers” on January 12, and the smash hit is absolutely dominating the charts on various music streaming platforms. In fact, according to Variety, the new single recently shattered the record for the most streams in a single week on Spotify. As of this morning, the “Wrecking Ball” singer‘s latest song has racked up nearly 139 million streams on the service.

Spotify’s artist and label partnerships lead, Jana Coffey, told Variety how amazing it’s been to watch “Flowers” climb the charts on the platform and crush the record for the most streams in a seven-day period. She stated that the single had a tremendous first day, and the streaming numbers have continued to climb at a rapid rate ever since. The single is from the musician’s upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which Miley Cyrus plans to drop in a couple of months.

Previously, “Butter” by BTS held the record for the most streams on Spotify in a single week. Although the track from the South Korean boy band didn’t quite cross the 100 million mark in its first seven days on the platform, it came extremely close with 99.37 million streams. Since landing on the streaming service, the catchy single has amassed over 1 billion streams.

Speaking of 1 billion streams, “Party In The U.S.A.” is the only track by Miley Cyrus to reach that milestone. The popular jam sits at 1.1 billion streams, but it’s certainly worth noting the song has been on Spotify since 2009. Considering “Flowers” is quickly closing in on 140 million streams after just one week, it could very well be the next track from the artist to reach the 1 billion mark.

The massive success of “Flowers” on Spotify is an indication the track could come out on top of the Billboard Hot 100. Currently, Taylor Swift holds the No. 1 spot on the chart with her smash single “Anti-Hero,” but both Miley Cyrus and SZA (with her rising hit “Kill Bill”) are hoping to put an end to Swift’s eight-week reign. If “Flowers” does manage to debut at No. 1, it will be Cyrus’ first song to top the Hot 100 since “Wrecking Ball” a decade ago.

Although “Flowers” is off to a tremendous start, it has a long way to go in becoming the most-streamed song on Spotify. Currently, The Weeknd’s single “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most-streamed song on the service, with over 3.335 billion streams. Considering the number of streams tends to decline over time, it’s highly unlikely Miley Cyrus stands a chance in snatching the record with her latest single.

Endless Summer Vacation will mark the eighth studio album by Miley Cyrus. It is set to be released on March 10 through Columbia Records and Smiley Miley, and it will be her first studio album since 2020’s Plastic Hearts. Although it is currently unknown how many tracks the upcoming album will consist of, “Flowers” is the lead single and you can give it a listen on just about every major streaming service.