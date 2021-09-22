See Megan Fox In Her Underwear Feeding Kourtney Kardashian Fruit With Her Mouth, Is She A Kardashian Now?

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Did you ever notice that Megan Fox kind of looks like a Kardashian? If not, you’re about to. She appears to have officially joined the family in her latest photoshoot promoting cotton underwear. And fruit? Perhaps she’s promoting a healthy diet, but more likely she wants you to know she and Kourtney Kardashian are ready to bite into the forbidden fruit.

You can see the first photo of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian going for the apple in the photo below.

They’re promoting SKIMS, a cotton underwear brand. On the company’s Instagram page, they’re saved Stories at the top for the Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian photoshoot include more photos. Another from their posts shows the pair eating cherries together, so perhaps it is a whole fruit/healthy diet theme. If they’re eating oranges in their next photo shoot, we’ll be sold on that theory.

On her own personal Instagram page, Megan Fox went on to share more photos of herself with Kourtney Kardashian from the photoshoot. You can see those below. If you click the arrow on the right, you’ll be able to see the second slide.

Megan Fox has a number of tattoos. On her rib cage, she has one from a poem she wrote herself. The tattoo reads, “There once was a little girl who never knew love until a boy broke her HEART.” Seen in this photo is the Nietzsche quote that she slightly reworded. The quote is, “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

The actress is in the middle of a career comeback. She’s been in a movie with Bruce Willis called Midnight in the Switchgrass and another called Till Death, with many more on the way. Just recently, it was announced that she’ll be in a reboot of Bonnie and Clyde, with renamed characters to Johnny and Clyde. She’ll be playing a character who appears to be the story’s antagonist.

This isn’t the full extent of her ambitions, though. Megan Fox has also been doing interviews with outlets like The Washington Post, where she has shared that a renaissance for her public image and career is happening. During the interview, she shared that she always knew she’d be heavily focused on her career in her 30s. She also shared that she has an interest in performing in a movie for DC or Marvel, since she was a fan of the comics as a child. Fans have been suggesting her for Poison Ivy at DC. She also mentioned that she’d be happy to see her cult-hit Jennifer’s Body turn into a series.

Meanwhile, she has really picked up her activity on her Instagram and at public events, where she has been showing off her skin. She addressed this decision in her Instagram, where she wrote that she is trying to ignore and defy the “puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be.” Like many who explore fashion, it sounds like Megan Fox is working on expressing herself and who she is, which may have been part of the inspiration behind this team up with Kourtney Kardashian.