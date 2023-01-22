See Lili Reinhart Pose In Retro Pink Lingerie

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart looks amazing in pink lingerie.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has played Betty Cooper on the hit CW show since 2017, portraying the archetypal 20th-century girl next door through increasingly bizarre adventures. She also has a ridiculously popular social media presence, with her Instagram alone currently having over 28 million followers, all of whom are lucky enough to see this post of Lili Reinhart posing in retro-themed pink lingerie. The caption to the post is a simple pink flower, but otherwise, there is no indication of what this photo set might be for.

Granted, Valentine’s Day is coming up, so Lili Reinhart’s pink lingerie might be in honor of the most romantic of all Hallmark holidays. It is also possible that it might be an outtake from an upcoming episode of Riverdale, a show that has never been shy to get sexy with its cast of talented teen drama types. We shall just have to wait and see if the final season of Riverdale has an extended story arc in which pink lingerie is featured.

Considering that Riverdale has so far involved All-American boy Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) becoming the leader of a masked band of brutal vigilantes, an organ-harvesting ring run by Chad Michael Murray, literal time travel that pushes Cole Sprouse’s Jughead into a parallel universe of an idealized past America, several visits from Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman and her Satanic magic, and a bizarre fictional drug called “jingle-jangle,” it is certainly possible. Also, there was a period in which the whole gang basically had superpowers.

In the season 6 finale, Lili Reinhart’s Betty and KJ Apa’s Archie finally got engaged to be married, only for it to be immediately negated due to some magic parallel universe business. It is unclear what will happen in the final season of Riverdale, because truly, that is a wild show. Lili Reinhart’s castmates Camila Mendes (who also starred in Netflix’s surprise hit Do Revenge with Maya Hawke in 2022) and Vanessa Morgan both took to the comments section to praise television’s Betty Cooper, which is always nice to see.

Because beautiful young stars tend to gravitate toward each other, Lili Reinhart’s pals Sydney Sweeney and Dove Cameron both also popped up on the Instagram post. It will be interesting to see what Lili Reinhart’s next role after Riverdale will be, considering she has played one of America’s archetypal sweethearts for years now, but she certainly could have a career as a lingerie model.



Riverdale was developed by Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for the CW; ironically, Archie Comics threatened Aguirre-Sacasa with litigation over his play Archie’s Weird Fantasy in 2003. It really just goes to show that you can never really know who will be your boss someday, so probably better not to try to sue them over a play in which Archie Andrews comes out of the closet and moves to New York City. Hopefully, Lili Reinhart will find a role as iconic as Betty Cooper in a new project.