Lara Melanie Saget – Everything About Bob Saget’s Daughter

Lara Melanie Saget might be best known as the daughter of the late Bob Saget, but she is also an accomplished artist.

By Rick Gonzales |

Although Lara Melanie Saget is well known as the daughter of the late comedian, television host, and actor, Bob Saget, she has forged her own path apart from being the child of a celebrity.

She is multi-talented, as you will soon see, and there is one thing she makes very aware of in just about everything she does – she is her father’s daughter. So, let’s find out what Lara Melanie Saget is all about.

LARA MELANIE SAGET’S DAD IS BOB SAGET

Not only was the world saddened by the loss of Bob Saget on January 9, 2022, the Saget girls and Bob’s wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, were devastated. Bob was 65 when he passed in his sleep after what was determined to be a blow to the back of his head, something that did not involve foul play, but instead a possible fall by the comedian.

Lara Melanie Saget took to her Instagram to honor her father on a number of occasions. One tribute was a black and white photo of a young Lara and her father, faces touching. In it, Lara wrote, “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

Another touching tribute by Lara started with a picture of Bob, Lara, and her two sisters as young kids, rolling and hugging on the floor.

In a final tribute, Lara Melanie Saget describes exactly what her dad meant to her. She started it by saying, “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend.” She didn’t need to say anymore, but she did go on for another touching tribute.

LARA MELANIE SAGET IS 33 YEARS OLD AND HAS TWO SISTERS

Lara Melanie Saget was born in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 1989. She is the middle child of three, with an older sister Aubrey, and her younger sister, Jennifer. Lara’s early life centered around her father’s television series, Full House. The series began two years before Lara was born and ran through 1995, so the bulk of her childhood included numerous visits to the Full House set.

Bob Saget married Lara’s mother, screenwriter and author Sherri Kramer in 1982. The two had been high school sweethearts before tying the knot. They spent 15 years married and divorced in 1997 when Lara Melanie Saget was 8 years old. Lara’s mom moved out of the spotlight following her divorce from Bob and today she is a marriage and family therapist.

For some strange reason, there has been some confusion concerning Lara and her older sister Aubrey. There are many trades out there that have the two being twins, but that is not the case. Aubrey is the elder by two years, being born in 1987.

LARA MELANIE SAGET WENT TO BARD, COLUMBIA, AND NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

Lara Melanie Saget excelled in school. She holds not one, but two bachelor’s degrees, one from the private woman’s liberal arts Barnard College and the other from Columbia University, and she also holds a master’s degree from New York University.

As you can probably tell, although Lara was born a California girl, her formative years were spent back east in New York.

SHE PRACTICES YOGA

Lara Melanie Saget is almost a spitting image of her father Bob. She has the same brunette locks that he possessed as well as the same facial features. Lara wears her hair medium length while standing 5’7”. She is small in stature, weighing around 120 pounds.

She keeps fit by doing yoga, something that she also teaches. Lara took to Instagram in early January to explain just how long she has been at it, talking to those who were experiencing “pandemic fatigue.”

She wrote, “I have been teaching yoga for over a decade, and I have learned more than I could imagine about teaching yoga during this pandemic. I thought the screen would be a foreign entity, something I couldn’t relate to. This screen is a mirror.” The rest of her post can be seen below.

SHE IS AN ARTIST WORKING WITH GLASS

Not much has changed for Lara in the years post-college as far as where she lives. Her career has kept her in New York and as a successful artist, her works are often shown around the city. Art is her passion, and it is reflected in all walks of her life. It began before she ventured out to college and has continued on since.

In 2013, Lara Melanie Saget co-founded, along with her older sister Aubrey, another talented artist, Studio 200. The art studio is actually a traveling art exhibition collective. While Lara and Aubrey have showcased their works, the collective shows vary in artists, which also means you will see different themes, locations, curations, and media.

Studio 200 has a home art gallery based in Brooklyn, but as it is a traveling art exhibition, you will oftentimes see Studio 200 popup in many locations throughout New York City and Brooklyn.

As a successful artist, Lara is not shy (nor should she be) about showing off her works. Along with Studio 200, Lara Melanie Saget has her own website that details many of her impressive pieces of art. She has spoken often about what drives her to create and what moves her, but it is here on her website that she truly defines the “why.”

“My work makes materially visible the limitations of logic. My practice is fueled by the belief that not all facts are absolute. Facts are, more often than not, placeholders for future facts. The deeper the digging, the more exponential reality becomes. The truth is bigger than the brain will ever cognitively understand, it’s limitless.” Lara has more to say in her statement and you can read the rest of it here.

HER WORK IS FEATURED IN NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, AND OTHER CITIES

If you are a fan of art and find yourself in the Big Apple, you probably won’t have to look hard to find some of her art. As mentioned, Studio 200 moves around the city, so tracking down one of its exhibits shouldn’t be difficult. New York City isn’t the only place that the talented artist has seen her work displayed.

Her work has been shown in the U.S. in places such as Studio 106 in Los Angeles and abroad at the Art Ichol, Maihar, India, and Wells Studio, Paris. Locally (New York locally, that is) her works have been shown at the Fortnight Institute, New York; 80 Washington Square East Gallery, New York; Peninsula Art Space, Brooklyn; A.I.R. Gallery, Brooklyn; and Art Helix, Brooklyn.

LARA MELANIE SAGET IS ON INSTAGRAM

It stands to reason that Lara Melanie Saget has a huge social media presence. Her main source is Instagram and there she not only shows off a ton of her artwork…

…but she also shows off her creative process.

While art is her mainstay, yoga is also a big part of Lara’s life, which translates well to social media. She constantly produces yoga pictures or videos on Instagram.