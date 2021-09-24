Kelly Clarkson Channels Cancel Culture In New Christmas Song

By Tristan Zelden | 6 seconds ago

It might be September, but Kelly Clarkson has a new Christmas song that is out now. While your mind might think of a specific tune at the thought of this, but it is not quite what you think as the song, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is all about cancel culture.

The lyrics of the Kelly Clarkson song follow a story about a woman who will not let her ex ruin her holiday season from Christmas to New Year and everything else in between the jolly time of year.

The official lyric video (seen below) of the Kelly Clarkson Christmas song perfectly matches the aesthetics of the holiday. The animation has all of the cheer with the right makeup as it is full of snowmen, Christmas-colored lights, candy canes, decorated trees, and of course, presents. It works as both a narration for the story about this fallen relationship during the holiday season while featuring the lyrics for a stylish video.

Uploaded on the official Kelly Clarkson YouTube channel, the cancel culture-themed Christmas tune has over 87,000 views since its posting on Wednesday (September 22). It has had quite the reception with over 5,000 likes with only 46 dislikes.

When Christmas Comes Around is the holiday-centered album that Kelly Clarkson will oddly release the album in time for Halloween as it is slated to come out on October 15. It was announced on September 22 where the American Idol winner announced it with the full tracklist on Twitter (seen below). The songs will consist of a mix of original works and some covers, including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock”, and Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby”. It will feature 12 total songs with three additional bonus tracks.

The song comes in at the right time for her life. Kelly Clarkson went through a dramatic divorce with Brandon Blackstock. She has recently been declared officially single, with the marriage formally ending on January 7, 2022, after being married in 2013. The split was cited to be due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Alright, y'all! I can't keep this one a secret anymore!! I'm releasing a brand new album titled #WhenChristmasComesAround… and you can pre-order it starting tonight at 12AM ET!!! Until then, here's the track list…. 🎄🎶 #ChristmasIsntCanceled pic.twitter.com/nxkBy2LFZg — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2021

The divorce had not gone her way, which might have inspired the early Christmas song. Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per month to support her ex, which started back on April 1 of this year. She was also ordered to pay an extra $45,601 per month to support their children, River, 7, and Remington, 5, making her total monthly payment $195,601.

On top of the divorce, Kelly Clarkson got into a legal battle between her ex and Starstruck Management, which is owned by Narvel Blackstock, her father-in-law. She sued them last September as she claimed that she had not been paid over $1 million in commissions. She then filed a petition that the two Blackstocks had defrauded her of large sums of cash by charging huge fees when she worked for the company.

You can listen to the latest Kelly Clarkson album, When Christmas Comes Around, on October 15. The album is currently available for pre-order digitally and physically. Some of the physical packages come with an autographed box set and a booklet of the lyrics with photos of the singer.