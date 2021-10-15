Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

By Jason Collins | 14 seconds ago

Award-winning actress Katey Sagal, best known for her appearance in Sons of Anarchy and Married…with Children, is recovering at a hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles on Thursday. Luckily, the actress didn’t sustain any significant or life-threatening injuries, and there’s no indication that her injuries will impact her work, though the situation remains uncertain, as she’s still in recovery.

A 67-year-old Katey Sagal, perhaps better known as Peggy Bundy from 1987’s sitcom Married… with Children, was hit by a car around 11:40 am local time and was transported by the ambulance to a local hospital. According to the report published by TMZ, Sagal was crossing the street as a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Tesla making a left turn. Apparently, the person driving the vehicle didn’t see the actress when executing a left-hand turn. Luckily, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and proceeded to help Katey and call an ambulance.

The Award-winning actress Katey Sagal was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, with some indication that she might be released in the hours following the incident. TMZ’s sources indicate that police haven’t issued any citations and nor have they made arrests. Reportedly no drugs or alcohol were involved, but the incident remains under investigation. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), left-hand turns are the most dangerous maneuvers drivers can make because they require more attention to multiple elements that drivers must anticipate to operate the vehicle in a manner that’s safe for all traffic participants, including pedestrians.

Additionally, left-hand turns are three times more likely to injure pedestrians and cyclists than making a right-hand turn. According to Fox 5, at least 70 people have been killed by vehicles making a left-hand turn in New York City. These maneuvers are particularly dangerous since drivers tend to take left-hand turns at higher speeds, despite technically being more challenging to execute than a right-hand turn. In addition, the car’s A-frame on the left side of the windshield often obscures the driver’s field of vision, which is especially troublesome with smaller pedestrians and children. Fortunately for Katey Sagal, the car that “clipped” her wasn’t speeding. School of Rock’s Kevin Clark, unfortunately, wasn’t as lucky.

Katey Sagal first rose to television fame playing Peggy Bundy on the hit ‘80s sitcom Married… with Children, one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms in television history, airing 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997. Following the ending of Married… with Children, Sagal appeared in and contributed to several television films, animated shows, and some minor appearances. From 2008 to 2014, Sagal starred as Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with most of the cast from Married… with Children present to celebrate her recognition.

She’s currently playing a recurring role in The Conners, an American television sitcom created for ABC. There is no indication that injuries sustained in today’s accident would impact the production of the show.