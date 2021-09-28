Kate Hudson Under Attack For Her Parenting Choices

By Annie Banks | 14 seconds ago

Fame comes with the cost of having every moment of one’s life at the mercy of public praise or scrutiny and criticism. There’s a total lack of privacy once the daily routine and simplest moments of a person’s being are broadcast for millions to take in, all while being subject to their personal opinions. Oscar-winner Kate Hudson, who often shares glimpses of her motherhood experiences through social media, was recently shamed over her parenting style, all caused by a simple, unsuspecting photo.

You can see the photo that started it all from Kate Hudson’s Instagram below.

Kate Hudson posted a photo of herself holding nearly-3-year-old daughter Rani, both posed and looking at the camera. The actress, seen in sunglasses, captioned the post with an emoji of a pink hibiscus flower and featured her daughter with a pacifier in her mouth. The photo is seemingly innocent enough with no ill intentions behind it, though commenters weren’t too thrilled over the entertainer’s decision to let her child use a pacifier.

Thumb-sucking and pacifier usage is a natural, human response, though the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) discourages allowing the behaviors to carry on for too long before it can cause damage to the tooth development past the age of two. The AAP assures that if the baby breaks their habit before their permanent teeth are broken in, that there is a likelihood that the bite will correct itself. However, if the bite fails to adjust, orthodontic means may have to be taken to realign the bite, validifying concern around Kate Hudson’s in-frame parenting choice.

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif. pediatrician Dr. Gina Posner shared with Yahoo Life that pacifiers can reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when used in a liminal period of time. She supports the study that found pacifier use has the consequences of altering jaw structure in growing youth. She additionally mentions that she has seen children with speech delays due to the overuse of pacifiers.

Chair of pediatrics at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. Dr. Danelle Fisher provides her own insight on the matter to Yahoo Life. She recommends to her own patients that allowing pacifier use, as Kate Hudson is seen doing, should be weaned off of those between the ages of 12 months and 18 months. She supports her claim by saying that babies lose the need for a pacifier after hitting the six-month mark, and confirms that pacifiers are a “great comfort object” when used in moderation.

Kate Hudson has not only taken to motherhood during her time off-screen but has launched Fabletics, a women’s athletic clothing line introduced as an online retailer in 2013. The digital marketplace serves as a subscription service that has branched out to in-person stores and has changed its product line to suit the needs of multiple demographics. Though the actress retired from her acting career, reports have confirmed that she will join the cast for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, which will welcome Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc as he takes on his next case. Knives Out 2 will stream as a Netflix exclusive in 2022 after a deal was struck between the platform and Lionsgate. Until then, Kate Hudson may have to face the comments from spectators that try to correct her parenting practice.