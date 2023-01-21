See Kate Hudson Walk The Red Carpet In A Daring Chrome Dress

Kate Hudson looked stunning in a metallic Oscar De La Renta gown at the Critics Choice Awards.

By Phillip Moyer |

The Critic’s Choice Awards were last weekend, and we’re now getting a peek at all the outfits that actresses wore to the event. One such actress is Kate Hudson, who was seen wearing a sleek, eye-catching chrome dress that has some… innovative ideas about what should be covered.

Kate Hudson wearing Oscar de la Renta S/S 2023 at the Critics Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/lekN3PCLpV — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) January 15, 2023

Kate Hudson, best known for her role in the 2000 comedy/drama Almost Famous, wore a tulip bead and fringe dress from the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2023 collection. Named after the late Dominican-American designer who founded the fashion label, Oscar de la Renta is best known for its fashionable ready-to-wear dresses, though the label also offers beauty products and bridal dresses.

Kate Hudson also wore jewelry from the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari. Named after the family of Italian jewelers who founded the company, Bulgari has been selling fashion products since it opened its first shop in Rome in 1884. The now-global company is known for its jewelry, watches, and other fashion accessories. The brand has recently been reaching out to top celebrities to advertise its products, having brought stars such as Zendaya and Anne Hathaway into the fold.

While Kate Hudson didn’t post any full-body pictures of herself in her Oscar de la Renta dress, she is no stranger to showing off her own fashion on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of herself in a red-orange Michael Kors black dress that she wore last week, along with a photo of herself in a black dress that she wore for Vogue’s Hollywood Portfolio earlier this month.

Of course, Kate Hudson didn’t just arrive at the Critic’s Choice Awards to show off her fashion choices. She, along with costar Janelle Monae, was at the annual ceremony to represent Glass Onion, which had a limited theatrical release in November 2022 and was released on Netflix in December of the same year.

Kate Hudson in Glass Onion

Glass Onion was nominated for six Critic’s Choice awards: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Comedy. The film won Best Acting Ensemble and Best Costume Design but lost out to other films in the remaining categories. Kate Hudson, of course, was part of the acting ensemble that received the award.

While Glass Onion was the only movie with a theatrical release that Kate Hudson appeared in 2022, she has another film that will receive a wide release in March of this year. The movie, A Little White Lie, premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October 2022. The much-delayed movie began filming in February 2020, but then filming had to halt for 300 days thanks to the worldwide pandemic that put most of Hollywood on hold.

A Little White Lie is a romantic comedy starring Kate Hudson as Simone Cleary, an English professor who falls in love with a man who she believes to be a famous writer who was invited to her college’s literary festival. However, the man is, in reality, a handyman with the same name as the writer, who was mistakenly invited by the college and decided to attend the festival anyway.