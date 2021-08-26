Kate Beckinsale Goes Pantsless To Deliver A Profane Message

By Tyler Pisapia | 15 seconds ago

Kate Beckinsale turned heads with her recent Instagram post, showing off her toned legs as well as a rather profane message. The actress, 48, posed for the steamy photo alongside friend and fellow actress, the heavily tattooed Nina Kate. In the snap, both women pose for the camera wearing nothing but t-shirts, showing off their legs. While her friend’s legs are almost completely covered in body art, Beckinsale keeps hers clean and simply shows off her reliably fit muscles.

See the Kate Beckinsale photo and message below.

What’s really eye-popping about Kate Beckinsale’s post is the matching t-shirts that both women are wearing that simply read “Fuck you, you fucking fuck.” While definitely profane, a cursory search for the phrase will determine that it may or may not be a reference to the TV show Shameless. However, given that neither of the women are on that show, it could just be a message to followers, in which case — noted.

Kate Beckinsale only captioned her photo with the word “Yep,” while Nina Kate offered ever so slightly more insight, revealing that it was snapped the morning after a party, with both women clearly in a terrific mood.

As anyone who follows Kate Beckinsale on Instagram will note, she’s no stranger to showing off her toned legs and turning heads on the social media platform. In fact, one day after the t-shirt photo was taken, the Underworld star shared an image from a photoshoot she did for Rollercoaster Magazine that Hello reports got several of her fans talking.

The shoot sees Kate Beckinsale striking a pose in a garage next to an expensive-looking sports car. She has one hand on her hip and shows off her legs once again in sky-high stilettos and an ivory ruffled mini dress that comes complete with a cape in the same color. For those who weren’t distracted by the awesome car and the pretty lady’s walking sticks, they noticed that the star is also posing next to a bag of trash sitting outside a nearby trash can — definitely a stark juxtaposition to her clean, all-white look.

Kate Beckinsale joked that she was hanging out with her ex, referencing the bag of trash. Although it seems she was just making a joke, the star has indeed been linked to several high-profile men in the past. Us Weekly notes she’s previously dated Michael Sheen, Len Wiseman, Matt Rife, Jack Whitehall, and, most recently, Saturday Night Live and Suicide Squad actor Pete Davidson.

Davidson was spotted out and about with Kate Beckinsale shortly after his high-profile breakup with Ariana Grande. The two were engaged for a brief period of time before he almost immediately rebounded with the actress who is several years his senior. They were spotted out getting very PDA-friendly a handful of times before they ultimately called it quits.

According to Deadline, Kate Beckinsale is focused on her career as of late, with a new project in the works titled Prisoner’s Daughter that sees her play the daughter of a tough ex-convict who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with her and his grandson now that he’s on the outside of the prison system.