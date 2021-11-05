Johnny Depp Scores Huge Victory Over Amber Heard In Ongoing Lawsuit

By Doug Norrie | 17 seconds ago

If one thought that the ruling in Johnny Depp’s case against the British tabloid The Sun from two summers ago was going to put an end to the public feud between him and ex-wife Amber Heard, they were wrong. Things appear to only be getting uglier on this front with the two sprinting towards another high-profile court case that could reveal even more about their tumultuous relationship. Recently, Johnny Depp won a major victory on this front with PageSix reporting that he and his legal team had gained access to Heard’s phone for evidence in the case. He and his representatives hope to use this as a way to exonerate Depp from claims made by Heard in the past.

The lawsuit and pending court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to go down in Virginia in April of next year and these recent filings are all an effort to bring relevant evidence to the table. Where Amber Heard’s phone is concerned is that Johnny Depp and company have argued that the former tampered pictures to make it appear she was the victim of a physical assault at the hands of Depp. Johnny Depp has argued these pictures, which show Heard bruised about her face, were fabricated and tampered with to tell a different story than the truth. He has maintained that he never assaulted Heard.

The pending case is a filing by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard regarding an op-ed that was posted in The Washington Post back in 2018. In the op-ed, Amber Heard talks about suffering domestic abuse with the implication that it came at the hands of Depp. The latter is never mentioned, by name, in the article, though it is pretty apparent to whom she is referring. This op-ed is at the heart of the libel case from Depp in which he’s seeking $50 million in damages. Part of that is gaining access to Amber Heard’s phone to see if there was tampering that happened with the photos to have it appear as if abuse occurred when it didn’t.

These pictures from Amber Heard stem from an alleged 2015 incident in which police were called to hers and Johnny Depp’s residence. While the LAPD didn’t, at the time, find any evidence that an incident was worthy of a follow-up. But the pictures in question came out after the incident and those have been called into question by Johnny Depp and his team. It will be interesting to see, with this new ruling that Amber Heard must turn over her phone, how it all plays out.

Amber Heard is currently filming Aquaman 2, a movie that could be a jumping-off point for her to take a more prominent role in the DC Extended Universe. On the other hand, Johnny Depp has seen massive career fallout following the case against The Sun in 2020. He had sued them for defamation over the tabloid claiming he was a “wife-beater”. He lost that case, ostensibly proving their claim “true” and was immediately dismissed from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Could this Virginia case serve to reestablish his place in Hollywood? Only time will tell.