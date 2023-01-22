See Jennifer Lopez In A Sparkly Transparent Gown

Jennifer Lopez looks amazing at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding.

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Once again, Jennifer Lopez proves that all it takes to pull off statement outfits is the right amount of confidence. The actress recently took to Instagram to post the fit she wore at the premiere of her most recent romantic comedy adventure film, Shotgun Wedding. In a dazzling blend of sheer fabric and rhinestones, J-Lo captured the spotlight while promoting the new Amazon Prime feature.

The 53-year-old actress, singer, and dancer captioned her Instagram post with a simple white heart while tagging both Prime Video and the official Shotgun Wedding Instagram account. In the post, Jennifer Lopez shared several shots of her dress, showing off the sparkly transparent gown from several angles, and showing off a close-up of her statement diamond earrings.

The gown itself was made from sheer beige fabric for a transparent, barely there look. The dress boasted a turtleneck collar and long sleeves with a train that followed several feet behind Jennifer Lopez’s ankles. The dress was adorned with hundreds of golden sequins and sparkly diamond bling, and the actress wore a bright yellow bow tied around her waist that matched the bright yellow clutch she clasped in her hand.

Jennifer Lopez wore her hair slicked back in a tight bun, keeping her brunette strands out of the way to show off her oversized diamond earrings. She wore elegant and subtle smokey eyeliner and nude lipstick that matched her nail polish.

Shotgun Wedding

The Shotgun Wedding premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and Jennifer Lopez was joined by her castmates and costars, including Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel, D’Arcy Carden, Lenny Kravitz, and Callie Hernandez.

The film was directed by Jason Moore, who is best known for directing and producing the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Mark Hammer, who wrote the 2014 romantic comedy Two Night Stand, penned the script, which follows couple Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) as they assemble their family for a destination wedding. When the wedding is crashed by gunmen who take everyone hostage, Darcy and Tom must work together to save their loved ones. Obviously, since this is a rom-com, slapstick shenanigans are sure to ensue as the couple stages their rescue mission.

In addition to starring in the film, Jennifer Lopez also produced the action romantic comedy adventure. Shotgun Wedding marks the 24th film J-Lo has produced, and the actress has three more upcoming features with her name attached as producer, including the action-thriller The Mother, which comes out later this year and also features Lopez as the leading lady. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was also set to star and produce Shotgun Wedding, though he was later replaced by Armie Hammer (The Man From U.N.C.L.E), who eventually dropped out and was replaced by Duhamel. Reynolds stayed connected to the project as executive producer along with Bergen Swanson and George Dewey.

Though the film was originally scheduled to be released theatrically last year, Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, will now be available to stream on Prime Video starting January 27.