Why Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t On Instagram Or Any Social Media

In this day and age, a celebrity not being on any form of social media, at least not a public-facing version of it, does raise some eyebrows. It’s become such a conduit from the famous to the fans that when an A-lister has eschewed the trappings of Instagram culture, it begs the question, “Why?” That’s the case with Jennifer Lawrence who has notably been able to stay (mostly) off of all forms of social media despite her considerable stardom. There are some reasons for this distancing and the actress has admitted she isn’t completely avoiding the platforms. It might be more that fans simply wouldn’t even know where to find her.

For starters, Jennifer Lawrence does technically have an “official” Twitter account, though it isn’t in the same vein as many other celebrities. Where some use their accounts as a way to bring fans up to speed on what projects they are working on, or what they are doing on a day-to-day basis, Jennifer Lawrence has a specific Twitter account for bringing on social change. It’s under the @JLawrence_RepUs handle and is in part a redirect to the Represent.us platform.

From this account, Jennifer Lawrence has tweeted almost solely about issues involved racial inequity, voter rights, and health care initiatives. In the general vein of celebrity social media accounts, this barely qualifies considering the specificity of its content. Sure, it’s blue-check verified but the 87K follower count would be considered really low for someone like Jennifer Lawrence if it were in line with other celebrity feeds. That being said, if one wanted to say this counted as Jennifer Lawrence being on social media, then so be it. You can see some of what she has posted on Twitter in the short term. Almost the entire feed follows along these lines.

Paraphrasing from the great RBG:

Women of means will always be able to afford to travel to a neighboring state and receive a safe abortion. A poor woman cannot. An abortion ban is creating a world where abortion is safe for those who can afford it, but not for those who can’t. — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) September 7, 2021

Now is the time to take action. We only have a few days left before the Senate votes on the most sweeping anti-corruption bill of our lifetimes. Call your Senators now at https://t.co/s7UB2Sjvs6 and tell them to vote YES on the #ForThePeopleAct pic.twitter.com/cfVnkFCcTX — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 10, 2021

As for Instagram, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have a verified account there at all. There are plenty of fan accounts going, some with significant followings, and are dedicated to updating folks on the vagaries of the actress’s career. But none of these are run by Jennifer Lawrence or her team. Some like @jenniferlawrence_ and @jlawthequeen have significant follower counts with 556,000 and 111,000 respectively. And for what it’s worth, these accounts do have rather solid traction with an engaged base of followers piling up the like and comment counts. It’s a testament to Lawrence’s stardom that third-party accounts in her name can rack up followers in the hundreds of thousands. If she were to get in Instagram tomorrow, no doubt the followers would ramp up close to a million in pretty short order.

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken in the past about why she prefers to stay off of social media like Instagram and Twitter. She has admitted that she does actually have accounts for both platforms, but they aren’t public-facing and no one would know they were actually her online. She’s said she uses them much in the way everyone else would but has wanted to avoid the scrutiny she’d likely face if folks knew they were her controlling the content. Lawrence has given some lengthy thoughts on why this is the case. She said this to InStyle:

“But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”

From a celebrity perspective, this is a totally reasonable case to make when it comes to Instagram. There have been more than a few examples of the online mobs coming for celebrities on social media. Jennifer Lawrence wanting to avoid something that can, at times, can become a cesspool of trolling or over examination makes a lot of sense. She’s likely been pressured in the past by representatives and others to make some of these aspects of her life more public-facing but in the actress’s mind, it appears the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Holding this line can sometimes be a tough push and pull.

And apparently, it is a family kind of thing when it comes to Jennifer Lawrence avoiding social media. Her husband Cooke Maroney doesn’t appear to be all that engaged on any platform either. He is an art director in New York City, a gig one would think would align pretty well with something like Instagram. But by all accounts, he stays out of this arena as well. Maybe they’ve made some kind of pact to just avoid it altogether. In terms of life upgrades, this is probably a pretty darn good decision.

So no social media, Instagram or “real” Twitter for Jennifer Lawrence and more power to her. Sometimes the push and pull of celebrity can have folks in these spaces when they clearly don’t feel comfortable doing it, giving too close a window into their personal lives. Jennifer Lawrence has successfully sidelined the whole venture. Congrats. Let’s see if it stays that way.