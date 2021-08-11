Ross & Rachel Actually Getting Together, Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Now Dating In Real Life

By Charlene Badasie | 2 mins ago

The Friends Reunion Special set social media on fire when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other. The duo who brought Ross and Rachel to life said they never acted on those feelings because they were always in other relationships off-screen. So they did the next best thing and channeled their emotions into their characters.

Directed by Late Late Show producer Ben Winston, the unscripted gathering was the first time in 17 years that the Friends stars had been brought together since the show ended its ten-season run in 2004. During the questions segment of the show, James Corden asked the cast if there had been any real-life romances between them over the years. After a mini pause, Schwimmer said “I had a major crush on Jen.” This was followed by Jennifer Aniston’s simple reply, “It was reciprocated.”

Now, thanks to the reunion, it seems like the pair are dating! According to insiders (via Closer), all that reminiscing over the past stirred up feelings for both of them. And the chemistry they always had to keep hidden was still there. They stayed in touch over the last few months, with David flying from his home in New York to see Jennifer Aniston in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the couple has spent a lot of quality time together at Jennifer Aniston’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of the actress’s favorite Santa Barbara vineyards. Onlookers said it was clear that the couple had a lot of chemistry between them.

This is fantastic news for Friends fans that have been shipping Ross and Rachel before “shipping” was a thing. Sadly, the UK’s Independent reports that representatives for Schwimmer have said there is no truth to the rumors of a romance with Jennifer Aniston. There are a million mundane reasons why Schwimmer might want to visit Jennifer Aniston. Just because social media wants them to date, doesn’t mean it’s true.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends made its NBC debut on September 22, 1994, and followed the lives of a group of twenty-something New Yorkers. The premise for the series was based on Crane and Kauffman’s own experiences living in New York in their 20’s surrounded by their tight circle of friends.

Meanwhile, die-hard fans will be quite familiar with Jennifer Aniston’s dating history. She had a high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt for several years and another publicized marriage with Justin Theroux which ended in 2018. David Schwimmer was married to British actress Zoë Buckman, and they share a ten-year-old daughter named Cleo.

Until David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston confirm that they are dating, fans can binge-watch old episodes of Friends to see their favorite couple fall in love, go on a break, have a baby, and fall in love again. Friends is currently streaming on HBO Max in the United States and is available on Netflix in other territories.