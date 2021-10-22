Why Emma Stone Isn’t On Instagram Or Social Media

By Michileen Martin | 18 seconds ago

You can find Emma Stone all over cinema. You can find her in the claustrophobic backstage drama Birdman, you can find her dancing and singing in the musical romantic dramedy La La Land, and you can find her thriving in the post-apocalypse of the Zombieland films. But there are a few places you can’t find Emma Stone: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

That’s right: Emma Stone isn’t anywhere to be found on social media, though we don’t blame you if you were fooled. There are any number of fake Emma Stone social media profiles, but look close and you’ll notice a letter or two out of place. Not to mention the absence of the all-important blue checkmark.

So why can’t you find Emma Stone on Instagram, Twitter, or any other social media sites? Well, have you ever had a really bad experience on Facebook or a site or app like it, and immediately swore off social media forever? But then maybe a few months later, a few weeks later, or even sooner, you were lured back? So, imagine that — but without the second part.

Stone used to be on social media, though she apparently didn’t do a lot with it. The actress had a Twitter account back in 2013, for example, while she was filming The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with her then boyfriend Andrew Garfield. Her account got a lot of attention in March 2013 when she tweeted (via E Online) what at first seemed like gibberish: “nawder nad islasehne tsintgi ni a erte.” The “covfefe”-like tweet soon proved to be more than just Stone’s cat sitting on her keyboard or something along those lines. The supposed gibberish was an anagram which translated into “Andrew and Shailene sitting in a tree.”

It was widely believed that “Shailene” referred to Shailene Woodley who was supposed to play Mary Jane Watson in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but whose part was cut to not take attention away from Stone’s Gwen Stacy. Speculation ran rampant Emma Stone was using Twitter — and might soon take to Instagram and Facebook — to shame an unfaithful Andrew Garfield. But the truth turned out to be much more simple.

Other tweets came out and, like the anagram tweet, were quickly deleted. A couple of weeks after the anagram tweet, Stone told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show (via Entertainment Tonight) that she had only ever tweeted once, and it was to tell voice actor Seth MacFarlane “Me too, oh boy.” The anagram tweet, Stone said, wasn’t her. Her Twitter account had been hacked and presumably the offending hacker had tweeted the strange message. The hacker had changed the password and e-mail address associated with the account, and Stone said she was working to get it deleted.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Emma Stone is no longer interested in Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or whatever new social media platforms emerge. And unlike a lot of us, Stone has stayed true to her word. Or, maybe she’s stayed true to her word.

At the July 2015 premiere of Woody Allen’s Irrational Man, E Online asked Stone if there was a chance she’d be back on Twitter any time soon. Stone said she didn’t think so, understandably citing the 2013 hack as a reason why. However, when she was asked if she had a secret Twitter account so she could explore the social media platform without being recognized, she coyly said, “Maybe?”

While we’re on the topic of Woody Allen films, the very fact that Stone worked with Woody Allen on Irrational Man probably makes it a good idea for her to avoid social media. There are a shrinking number of stars willing to work with Allen after allegations came to light of the writer/director allegedly sexually abusing Mia Farrow’s daughter Dylan when she was a child. Numbering herself among the people still willing to work with Allen would have no doubt had Emma Stone drawn and quartered on Instagram and other platforms.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to follow Stone’s exploits online, there aren’t a lot of options. Stone married Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary in 2020 and while McCary does have accounts on Twitter and Instagram, you won’t find much. McCary’s Twitter account is protected, and he needs to approve anyone wanting to read his tweets. Meanwhile, his Instagram account hasn’t had an update since May 2020, though one of the more recent posts is his engagement announcement from 2019.

For now it seems like the best — and perhaps only — way to follow Emma Stone on Instagram or any other platform is through her movies. For example, you can find plenty of photos and videos of the star on the official Instagram account for Disney’s Cruella. Likewise, you can find similar media on the official Zombieland Insta.