By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

Emily Blunt is an actress with an established career. She’s been in a lot of movies with a lot of big stars, many of them quite popular on social media. And yet, the actress has refrained. So why isn’t Emily Blunt on Instagram? And how can her fans follow her if she isn’t online? Fortunately, she has been asked about this many times over the years. While she gives a slightly different answer every time, it comes together to paint a clear picture of why Emily Blunt isn’t on Instagram, Twitter, or anything else.

While promoting Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson in 2021, who highly values his social media following, Emily Blunt shared her disinterest in Instagram with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always loved the mystique of an actor,” she told them. “I don’t need to know what they brush their teeth with. I don’t want to know. I love people being hard to figure out.”

Of course, Emily Blunt had been asked about her lack of an Instagram account long before 2021 and has said more about that over the years, mostly with the same message. In 2015 she told Vulture, “I’m like a dinosaur with [social media], No. 1. But it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me.” She added that not only is she not on social media, but she isn’t great about using her phone in general. “I can barely remember to text people back!”

Speaking with Vulture, she also echoed her 2021 statements to The Hollywood Reporter about the mystery surrounding an actor, but elaborated more this time. Emily Blunt doesn’t have an Instagram because she worries that if her fans know more about her personal life, it will make it more difficult for them to see her in character. She also feels that blurring the line between her personal life and her acting career will make it harder for her to switch between the two personally, which would have a negative impact on her enjoyment of life and ability to stay a great actress.

In her own words, Emily Blunt’s Instagram doesn’t exist because: “I also feel that my job is to persuade people that I’m somebody else. So if I reveal too much, then I’m doing my job a disservice, in a way.” She added, “It’s about a balance. I really am in love with this job, but I’m also in love with my life outside of it. One of them very much feeds the other.”

While promoting A Quiet Place in 2018, Emily Blunt was asked again about Instagram and social media. The first four minutes of the below interview have the actress talking about the movie, sign language, and the power of being quiet. At 4:29, she talks about how society now puts a lot of pressure on being liked and it feels like a popularity contest to her. She says that this translates to how people view themselves.

Then, in 2020, she was promoting the sequel. During an interview for A Quiet Place Part II, the interviewer pointed out that in 2022, there is a lot of pressure to be on social media. How is it possible that Emily Blunt’s Instagram still doesn’t exist? How has she avoided the social pressure?

So why doesn’t Emily Blunt have an Instagram? She doesn’t feel like she needs it. She doesn’t feel like she’s missing out. In short: she is a pretty successful actress who is happy with her life, and doesn’t see what social media would add to it.

Emily Blunt isn’t the only actress to avoid Instagram. She joins stars like Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Olsen, and Rachel McAdams.

While it’s fair enough that Emily Blunt doesn’t have to have an Instagram to show off her personal life, that doesn’t mean fans don’t want to keep up with what’s going on with the actress. Stars like Dwayne Johnson use their social media to keep fans in the loop on behind-the-scenes photos for upcoming movies and updates on release dates. If you’re an Emily Blunt fan, how do you know what’s going on with her if she doesn’t have any social media? Fortunately, there are plenty of fan accounts dedicated to making up for this lapse.

In lieu of a real Emily Blunt Instagram account run by the actress herself, you can follow a variety of fan accounts. Twitter is sparse for this, but you can follow @EmilyBluntNet. There were other big fan accounts on Twitter that actually got deleted, because they bordered too closely on pretending to actually be the actress herself. Instagram has a lot more options. The account Emily_Blunt shares behind the scenes and red carpet photos, EmilyBluntOfficial shares random photos of the actress, and EmilyBluntLove is entirely dedicated to Emily Blunt memes for fans.

Another good tip for following Emily Blunt on Instagram is to follow her co-stars for whatever project she may currently be filming. For example, when she was working with Chris Hemsworth on The Huntsman: Winter War, he would share photos like this:

When she was filming Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, he shared a lot of Emily Blunt updates on Instagram. Since Jungle Cruise 2 has been greenlit, it’s expected that he’ll eventually be doing so again when production gets going.