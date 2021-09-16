Why Elizabeth Olsen Really Left Social Media

By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

When celebrities quit social media, we no longer have that same access point for finding out why they left. We’re left to guess. Were fans mean to them? Did they say something that got them in trouble with a studio? We generally assume that some outside factor has forced them to abandon the platform. So when Elizabeth Olsen left Instagram in September 2020, rumors spread about the reasons why. Now, in a video interview with Glamour UK, the actress has directly responded to why she left Instagram, and it wasn’t anything like people had guessed.

The Marvel actress who plays Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, quit Instagram because she didn’t like what it did to her own mindset. When you are an influencer on social media, you are expected to speak up when something important happens in the world. Elizabeth Olsen didn’t feel that she was the right voice to speak up in all of these situations. She said that people who do feel that they should passionately use their platforms should do so, but that she wasn’t the right person.

Olsen went on to say that the entitlement of that mindset felt wrong to her and she worried about the narcissistic viewpoint developing as she constantly had to think, “Something just happened in the world. Do I need to post about it?” You can see the interview with Elizabeth Olsen below. The video is set to start at the 6:48 minute mark, where she addresses leaving social media.

When Elizabeth Olsen first quit Instagram, she did so quietly. Many assumed in the fall of 2020 that she was possibly stressed out and would later return. While many celebrities quit social media and don’t come back, almost as many do just need a break. Of course, others suspected that fan harassment had chased Olsen away from social media. At the time, Marvel actor Chadwick Boseman had only recently passed away in August. While many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors posted about the actor’s death, Olsen did not. Of course, everyone grieves differently. However, many fans found this disrespectful and had started harassing her on Instagram shortly before she abandoned the platform.

While Elizabeth Olsen didn’t cite Boseman’s passing or harassment while addressing her decision to quit Instagram, she did say that she left because she didn’t feel hers was the right voice to post on all things. Due to the timing, with Chadwick Boseman’s recent passing, the Instagram comments demanding she post about it may have been a contributing factor to her overall decision, even if that wasn’t the central issue.

As for whether Elizabeth Olsen will return to the platform, she says that will never happen. She seemed fairly confident in this assertion. At this point, it doesn’t seem like her career demands it. She is fresh off of success on the Disney+ series WandaVision. She is going to be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she says her character will be “bonkers“. And, with the success and popularity of her character, there is talk of a future solo movie. As a busy actress for Marvel, being a social media influencer sounds like it’s at the bottom of her list of priorities.

Despite the fact that deleting her Instagram doesn’t appear to be hurting her career, the actress is still asked about it in many of her interviews. Prior to deleting the account, she was asked why she didn’t post more often. In 2018, she said that she thought she needed it to promote Marvel movies when she was in them, but that wasn’t really her thing. She didn’t enjoy creating a “perceived identity”, and while she starred in a movie largely about Instagram culture (Ingrid Goes West) she never could get into it herself. For now, she holds strong that she’ll never return.