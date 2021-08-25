See Dwayne Johnson Shock A Bus Full of People

By Charlene Badasie | 21 seconds ago

If you’ve ever visited Los Angeles and decided to venture out on a celebrity home tour, the entire experience can be summed up as a guided look at the perfectly sculpted hedges and fancy gates of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But that wasn’t the case this past weekend when a tour bus filled with fans pulled up near Dwayne Johnson’s Beverly Park home.

Dwayne Johnson shared the encounter in a post on Instagram which has since gone viral. “This is kind of funny,” the “Jungle Cruise” star says in the video he filmed from his car. “There’s a tour bus here that always tours through my neighborhood.”

As a surprise treat the Jungle Cruise star decides to pull up next to the open-top bus, with his window down and his playful personality turned up. Filled with enthusiasm, Dwayne Johnson says, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

In a flash, the faces of the tourists transform from mild interest to absolute joy. There are screams of delight, dropped jaws, and rapid phone-grabbing to capture the moment forever. “How you guys doing?” the 49-year-old actor says with a laugh. And when he notices that some folks are still searching for their phones, Dwayne Johnson adds, “I’ll wait, don’t worry.”

After giving the ecstatic tour group a few moments to take photos or videos of their own, the former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson simply says, “You guys have a good trip. Thank you. Love you, too.” Then he goes on his way.

It was pretty obvious that the fans had the tour bus experience of a lifetime. The Rock had a good time, too. “That was fun,” he says as he pulls away. “A good way to start off my Saturday.” Interestingly, this wasn’t a one-time thing. In the caption accompanying the clip, Dwayne Johnson said he loves “surprising the heck outta people!!!” He added that making people happy with these surprises is one of the cool parts of fame and his job.

Dwayne Johnson is currently basking in the success of Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The actor also made headlines in April when he shelled out $27.8 million to purchase Paul Reiser’s mansion in the exclusive gated community of Beverly Park.

The Beverly Park area is one of the most expensive gated communities in Los Angeles, with some of Dwayne Johnson’s famous neighbors including Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, and Sofia Vergara.

On the movie side of things, now that Black Adam is complete, Dwayne Johnson will take the lead in DC League of Super-Pets. Written and directed by Jared Stern, the 3D computer-animated superhero comedy will be broadly based on the DC Comics team originally introduced as the Legion of Super-Pets. Sam Levine is set to co-direct the project.

Dwayne Johnson will star as Krypto (Superman’s dog) alongside Kevin Hart as Ace (Batman’s dog). Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Meanwhile, Black Adam is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.