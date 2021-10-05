Dwayne Johnson Has A Yearly Get Together With A 102 Year Old Woman, See The Heartwarming Video

By Apeksha Bagchi | 8 seconds ago

Dwayne Johnson is counted amongst the biggest Hollywood actors today and yet, the former WWE superstar displays from time to time that despite the success he enjoys today, he is a down-to-earth individual with humble roots. The Jungle Cruise actor once again gave the proof of the same recently when he sang “Happy Birthday” to a 102-year-old woman in a heartwarming video.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to celebrate the birthday of one of his biggest fans, popularly known as “Grandma Grover” who just turned 102. While in his gym, the actor shot a special video for the “very, very special lady.” In the video, Johnson remarks that it is undoubtedly one of the most special videos he has recorded in his entire life. He then proceeds to sing “Happy Birthday” to her and blows kisses at the camera while she laughs aloud in happiness over the sweet birthday present. See the video below.

When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old 🎂 🎉 and this has become one of myFAVORITE things to do. And she sang back to me!! 🎶☺️

I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday! ❤️

Love, your Rock 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/BgmcAYaQCO — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2021

“Happy Birthday Grandma Grover it is your Rock, your one and only Rock. I did not forget your birthday, I couldn’t forget your birthday,” Dwayne Johnson promises in the video. “I love you, we love you, America loves you, the world loves you. Out of the fighting city of Philadelphia, you are a fighter and you are so strong and you look so beautiful. Happy birthday Grandma. I don’t have my grandma, I wish I did, but I have you. You’re my grandma, you’re America’s grandma. Happy birthday and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.”

In the caption of the post, Dwayne Johnson once again wishes Grandma Grover a happy day on her 102nd birthday and remarked how the tradition of singing her “Happy Birthday” started when she turned 100. Since then, sending wishes to his most special fan has become one of the “favorite things” of The Rock. Grandma Grover thanked Johnson by merrily singing back “A Bushel and a Peck” from Guys and Dolls. We can’t deduce who is luckier–Grandma Grover for getting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to sing for her or the actor for having such a cool honorary grandma!

As mentioned by Dwayne Johnson, this unique tradition was started by him when Grandma Grover turned 100 in 2019. While it is not known what made the actor single her out as one of his most special fans, back then too Johnson had taken to Twitter to celebrate her birthday by surprising her with a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday” and thanking her for being his loyal fan.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was recently seen alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is centered on Walt Disney’s theme park ride of the same name. Given the massive positive reviews earned by the film and its blockbuster status at the box office, a sequel to the film has already been greenlit with Johnson set to reprise his role as Frank Wolff.

He will be next seen in the ambitious Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. His character, Rusty, an Interpol agent who is touted as the world’s best tracker, will be joining forces with the greatest conman ever i.e, Reynolds, to catch Gal Gadot’s character who is the world’s most wanted art thief. This will be followed by Dwayne Johnson’s appearance as the DC anti-hero Black Adam in his solo film in 2022 after which he will lend his voice to the character of Krypto the Superdog for the animated DC League of Super-Pets.