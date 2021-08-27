Disney Is Paying Out An Enormous Sum To A Professional Sports League

By Charlene Badasie | 5 seconds ago

The Walt Disney Company has disclosed that it’s buying the National Hockey League’s 10% stake in Disney Streaming Services for $350 million in a deal that is expected to close before the end of the 2021 fiscal year. The Disney subsidiary that manages the technology platforms that power the company’s streaming services (like Disney+ and ESPN+) was previously known as BAMTech.

Major League Baseball created the operation as a spinoff of MLB Advanced Media, with the National Hockey League as a minority investor in 2015. Disney acquired a minority stake in 2016, which it increased to 75% in 2017. The operation subsequently rebranded itself as Disney Streaming Services.

The NHL had an option to trigger the buyout this year, and according to Disney’s quarterly report (via The Hollywood Reporter), the league exercised this option on August 3rd. Once the deal is complete, Disney will own 85 percent of BAMTech/Disney Streaming Services, with Major League Baseball holding the remaining 15 percent. A spokesperson declined to comment beyond what was made available in the 10-Q filing.

Additionally, Major League Baseball has the right to sell its remaining interest in the company, and Disney has the right to buy it, beginning in 2022. According to Disney, the floor market value for MLB’s BAMTech stake is $752 million.

Disney struck a seven-year rights deal with the NHL earlier this year. That deal includes a package of 75 annual, regular-season games on Disney’s ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu streaming services. As such, the streamers get to broadcast exclusive games, with some Stanley Cup playoffs set to air on ABC beginning with the 2021-2022 season.

