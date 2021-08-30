Who Is Chris Pratt Married To? All About His Wife

By Rick Gonzales | 17 seconds ago

Joining the Kennedy Family is no small feat. When you add that to the fact that you will also become the son-in-law to the Terminator, well then you now know what Chris Pratt was looking at when he proposed to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Obviously, and thankfully, neither of those two facts swayed Chris Pratt marrying his wife in the least. But before we move forward with Pratt and the new love of his life, let’s get a quick update on Pratt’s life before joining one of the most respected and well-known families in America.

In his own right, Chris Pratt was not a complete unknown when he took on the role of Andy Dwyer in the hit television series Parks and Recreation. Before leaning into his comedic chops as Andy, Pratt played Bright Abbott for four seasons on the WB series, Everwood.

After enjoying the four-season run, Chris Pratt found some time in a recurring role on the series The O.C. It took Pratt nearly two years after his time on The O.C. ended, but Parks and Recreation came knocking and it was the series that brought many more eyes to Pratt.

Chris Pratt caught the eye of actress Anna Faris on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. They became married in 2009 and in 2012 had their son, Jack. They would remain married for nine years before they split in 2017, eventually divorcing the following year.

Chris Pratt can thank Maria Shriver for the assist. Shriver is the former wife of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and mother to Katherine. Details are scarce as to how she set the actor up only that she was an integral part of their getting together.

Other than being the daughter of one of the biggest action stars of our time, as well as the former Governor of California, Katherine Schwarzenegger is a member of the Kennedy Clan. If that sounds ominous, perhaps it should. Her mother, Maria, is the niece of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Maria’s mother, Eunice, was the sister to John F., Robert, and Ted Kennedy.

Not wanting to follow in the political footsteps of her famous family or her father’s, as well as not wanting to join in the Hollywood fray, Katherine decided writing was what made her tick. While she was a graduate student at the University of Southern California, she penned her first book. It was titled (hang on, it’s a long one), Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.

The book spoke about her personal journey with body issues she had as a child, how she eventually dealt with it, and her encouragement of young women to find confidence in themselves to create a positive self-image.

After graduating, and though she had written her first book, Katherine still wasn’t sure of the direction she wanted to go. Knowing a litany of people from the various walks of political life, athletes, and the entertainment field, she sought advice from many of them. As she was doing that, she kept notes on how they saw things and turned that into her second book, I Just Graduated…Now What? The 2014 book was seen as a survival guide, if you will, for the recent college graduate.

In 2017, Katherine wrote her first children’s book titled Maverick and Me, which she based on her real-life story of how she rescued and adopted her dog, Maverick.

Through her mother, Katherine would start to date Chris Pratt in 2018. Apparently, Maria and Chris had become acquainted through mutual friends which prompted her to tell Chris he should reach out to her daughter.

Chris and Katherine were seen for the first time together on Father’s Day in 2018. While this was their first time spotted and photographed in public, the couple had been seeing each other on the sly for a couple of months prior.

They made their red-carpet debut together at Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame premiere. Nearly a year after the couple announced they were dating, they married in a quaint ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8, 2019.

So many times, after a couple’s divorce, it’s a bitter existence. Initially, that was how it was between Pratt and Faris. Thankfully, time heals all wounds (or so they say), and the ex’s found a way to come together for their son’s benefit.

Perhaps this was the impetus for Katherine’s newest book, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable. In this one, Katherine compiles 22 stories of forgiveness that features interviews with people such as Elizabeth Smart, Tanya Brown (who is the sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson), Sue Klebold, whose son was Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold, and Chris Williams, who had the courage to forgive the drunk driver who killed his wife and young child.

Before Chris Pratt officially asked Katherine to be his wife, he had one big hurdle to climb. With Maria already on board, Pratt had to ask the big guy for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Pratt went after Arnie the only way he thought would work. The gym.

Arnold divulged on a Jimmy Kimmel Live! Interview how Chris Pratt first approached him saying, “Of course, the first thing when we met, he says via Town and Country, ‘Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron.’” To Pratt’s credit, his ability to handle himself in the gym eventually won over Arnie. “When I watched him make his moves in the gym, the incline press specifically did it. [That’s] why I wanted him to become my son-in-law. It was the incline press.”

The couple announced their engagement, after Arnold’s approval, with an Instagram posting along with Pratt’s caption, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Life definitely seems blessed for the couple. They are constantly spotted in church when Pratt isn’t off filming a movie and barely a year ago the happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Hollywood is not an easy place to maintain a proper marriage and when you toss in the fact that one’s in-laws include the biggest action star of our generation as well as one of the most political families in our country’s history, it would seem that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger would have their work cut out for them as husband and wife.

Not to get sappy here, but love conquerors all, and Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine seem to have enough to get them through anything.