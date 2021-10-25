Why Chris Pine Isn’t On Twitter Or Facebook

By Michileen Martin | 13 seconds ago

As Captain James T. Kirk of Star Trek‘s Kelvin timeline, Chris Pine is willing to go where no one has gone before. But in real life, there are a few places Pine won’t go. Namely, you won’t find Chris Pine on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook — at least not under his own accounts, because his accounts don’t exist

USA Today asked Chris Pine about his absence from social media in January 2014, and the actor’s answer was simple — he likes it that way. Pine said he had “no interest” in social media. The Star Trek actor cited what he sees as a threat towards privacy represented by social media’s prominence in our daily lives. “Privacy is not as guaranteed, is not as respected, cherished or desired as it once was,” Pine said.

The actor added that he thought social media is taking away from what he calls “the authentic experience.” Chris Pine gave the example of Instagram posts about “The Perfect Wedding” or “The Perfect Weekend,” and how they supposedly inspired people to “compare themselves” to the images and try to compete with them. It’s certainly not the first time such criticisms have been aimed at social media and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

Still, Pine fell short of damning the concept of social media altogether. He pointed to how instrumental twitter was to the Arab Spring, and even admitted to admiring how Dwayne Johnson uses social media. Pine said there are “wonderful things to do” with social media, but that he simply has no interest.

So is there a way to follow Chris Pine on Instagram or other social media sites through another account? Well, it’s not easy. One way to find shy celebrities is through their less-shy romantic partners, but in this case there’s no luck. Pine has been dating English actress Annabelle Wallis since 2018, and unlike Pine she has active Instagram and Twitter accounts. But apparently Pine is just as shy when his partner is taking the pictures, because you won’t find the actor in Wallis’ social media feeds.

One way to find some updates on just about any actor is to follow the social media accounts of whatever films they have in production. This works particularly well with someone like Chris Pine, who usually appears as a leading man. It’s not foolproof however. For example, Pine currently has five films in various levels of production and yet the only one taking advantage of social media at all is the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The film has an Instagram page, with absolutely zero updates.

For now, it seems like the best way to keep track of Chris Pine on Instagram or any other social media site is through fan pages. There’s a Pine fan page on Instagram, though it doesn’t update very often. A better option is Twitter’s Chris Pine Network. Operating since 2007, the CPN’s feed is much more likely to have recent images and Chris Pine related news. It’s not quite as intimate as an actor’s personal account, but it’s better than nothing.

Chris Pine’s absence on social media is likely a source of frustration for quite a lot of fans. The actor enjoys a dedicated fan base who refer to themselves as “Pine Nuts.” The separate phenomena of Pine Nuts and Benedict Cumberbatch fans — referring to themselves as “Cumberbitches” — led to a now legendary segment of BBC’s The Graham Norton Show in which the titular host went through the crowd to find how far people had traveled. While most of the people Norton talked to were there for Cumberbatch, at least one woman had flown all the way from Japan just to see Chris Pine.

The name “Pine Nuts” has led, unsurprisingly, to some funny references to Chris Pine on Instagram and Twitter. For example, in the 2018 historical action drama Outlaw King, Pine plays Robert the Bruce and he has a full frontal nude scene in the film. When a Twitter user let the world know about the scene, the Chris Pine Network retweeted the announcement, clarifying that the name of Pine’s fandom came long before “we got to see his pine nuts.”