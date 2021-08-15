Fans Can Now Vacation In A Hollywood Legend’s Old Home

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin rose to fame at the dawn of Hollywood’s magical golden age before there was even synchronized sound. Back then, silent films were at the forefront of new-age cinematography. Charlie Chaplin, who was the co-founder of United Artists, is eternally immortalized by his work on movies like The Kid (1921), The Gold Rush (1925), and the satirical social commentary The Great Dictator (1940). However, he is less known for the capitalist ventures that he invested in behind the scenes. The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that on August 13th, a famous 1920s vacation spot that Charlie Chaplin himself financially backed, called Paradise Mountain Resort and Trout Club, has re-opened for business.

The resort frequently hosted the likes of Charlie Chaplin and other A-list stars like Humphrey Bogart (The Maltese Falcon) and “The King of Hollywood” Clark Gable (It Happened One Night). Now thanks to the resort developing company, Huttopia, fans of the great studio era can now party like the iconic stars of that time. Huttopia renamed the resort Paradise springs, which, according to Travel & Leisure’s website, is located smack dab in the middle of Angeles National Forest, which is about an hour and a half outside of Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The resort developers also told Travel & Leisure that they had had their sights set on Charlie Chaplin’s old stomping grounds for quite some time. They also mentioned that they think both the history and the oasis-like location will easily draw in both adventure seekers and those just looking to escape the hustle and bustle of tinsel town. Fan’s particularly interested in the resort’s rich history will be excited to know that one of the initial staircase structures, which was designed and built by Charlie Chaplin himself, remains fully intact and has been successfully restored. The glamping paradise is set within a sprawling valley of 135 acres that features a pristine flowing stream. Currently, there are twelve glamping units that one can reserve starting at $210 per night, and all are well equipped with modern amenities. Additional units will open in 2022 when Huttopia launches its grand-reopening event.

The iconic resort is sure to draw in visitors worldwide, and it could be a while before some fans are able to reserve a unit at Charlie Chaplin’s favorite retreat. Those looking to satisfy their vacation itch can check out this vacation-themed movie list in the meantime, which features classics like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) and the original National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983). Or for those dreaming of vacationing somewhere even more adventurous, they can hope that Clive Palmer’s decade-old dream of bringing an actual Jurassic Park destination to life actually comes to fruition.

Whatever one’s vacation goals might be, it is clear that reviving a resort that is so deeply intertwined with not only Charlie Chaplin but Hollywood’s history is sure to have a profound impact on locals interested in learning about how iconic stars of that time relaxed and curious visitors looking to turn back time and walk in the footsteps of eternal Hollywood Legends.