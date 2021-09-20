Britney Spears Is No Longer On Instagram, Here’s Why

By Kristi Eckert | 11 seconds ago

Britney Spears’ legal battle with her father Jamie Spears has been widely publicized in recent months. Her motion to dissolve the conservatorship that was put in place by her father back in 2009 following her mental breakdown has negatively affected her personal life and career for over a decade. Britney Spears has long turned to social media as a way for her to cope and distract herself. In fact, Britney Spears’ relationship with social media is what sparked fans to begin the #FreeBritney movement, a movement that may have influenced a judge to consider her request to revise the conservatorship at a court hearing in June. However, according to Cinema Blend, Britney Spears has now decided to take a break from social media.

Britney Spears’ Instagram account, where she frequently posts pictures and videos of herself singing and dancing while dressed in a variety of different outfits, has been removed from the platform. If one attempts to go to what was her official page they are met with a “page not found error.”. Some fans have speculated that she might have deleted her account due to some unknown reason relating to her ongoing court battle with her father or that her reported social media crew could have decided to remove it. However, the actual reason she deactivated the account is much less serious and actually makes quite a lot of sense.

Even though Britney Spears’ Instagram is presently not available, her new financé Sam Asghari’s is. Asghari posted a picture of himself and Spears on his official account announcing their engagement. The photo shows him and Britney Spears kissing in an embrace as she holds up her hand, ring finger raised, showing her new engagement ring to the camera while effectively blocking out her face. Check out the post below.

The actual reason that Britney Spears’ Instagram is currently not active is that she wanted to take some time to celebrate her engagement privately and temporarily disengage from social media. She even said so herself on Twitter. She reassured fans that she was just taking a break to celebrate with her new finance and noted that she would be back shortly. Take a look at Britney Spears’ tweet below.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Britney Spears has certainly had to deal with a lot of personal and public unrest over the past decade, and particularly in the past couple of years. In addition to the fight that she has had to put up in order to attempt to win back some of her anonymity and agency, it has also taken a heavy toll on the civility and the state of her relationship with her father. Even though some fans are outwardly upset that Britney Spears has temporarily taken herself off social media, considering that the singer has had to endure so much for so long its seems overtly appropriate that she would want to take some time for herself to enjoy and celebrate a genuinely momentous occasion with her husband to be.