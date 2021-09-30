Britney Spears Conservatorship Case Reaches Landmark Decision

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

Britney Spears is nowhere near free of the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008. However, she’s getting closer. She has just achieved a massive victory in her fight against her father. A California judge has suspended her father, Jamie Spears, thus freeing the singer from his control. This is a big milestone for the younger Spears who has been striving to get her father removed from her conservatorship for quite some time now and even came out with shocking testimonies against him, stressing that she wants to press charges against him for “conservatorship abuse.”

After Britney Spears and her legal team spent months working to get Jamie Spears booted from the conservatorship for abusing his position of power, Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court has finally agreed to their request and suspended the singer’s father from overseeing her ever-increasing wealth worth millions of dollars, as reported by Deadline. As underlined by Britney Spear’s primary lawyer Matthew Rosengart, the decision to boot the older Spears isn’t just simple and logical, “it’s fair and it’s just” as the singer is not fishing for a settlement with her father nor does she want to agree to any compromises. All she wants is to be liberated from his dictatorial reign over her free will.

Judge Penny acceded to Rosengart’s comments, calling the conservatorship arrangement a “toxic environment” for Britney Spears, something that can’t be justified. Rosengart seconded the judge’s opinion and agreed that Jamie Spears need to be removed from his position.

“My client wants, my client needs, an orderly transition,” the attorney told the court.

For now, a CPA has been appointed as the singer’s temporary co-conservator until at least December 31 while the termination of Britney Spear’s father from his position is expected to take place soon after the next hearing on November 12. Before then, Jamie Spears needs to hand over all the documents related to the conservatorship to a new team, which will include the temporary co-conservator plus the business manager for Britney picked by the elder Spears.

In a surprising turn of events last month, Jamie Spears had announced that he is willing to step down as Britney Spears’ conservator in response to his daughter’s petition demanding his suspension. In his court filing, he said that he would cooperate when it comes to a transition but gave no set timeline for when he planned to remove himself as his daughter’s conservator and instead stated that he would only do so “when the time is right” as he saw no reason for his immediate suspension.

The court’s decision to suspend and eventually terminate Jamie Spears’ conservatorship comes as a major victory for Britney Spears’ legal team, especially her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has been pushing for the singer’s father’s removal. He also wants to investigate Jamie Spears’ actions over the last 13 years as the recent two New York Times documentaries Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears have shed light on the many ways he has been encroaching upon Britney Spears’ freedom, like allegedly installing listening devices in her bedroom and monitoring her messages as well as phone calls. While the ultimate aim for Rosengart is to get the conservatorship terminated completely, the suspension of her father is indeed a big milestone in the #FreeBritney movement.