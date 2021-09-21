Why Bill Murray Is Trending On Social Media

By Kristi Eckert | 8 seconds ago

Bill Murray is easily one of Hollywood’s most well-known and recognizable actors. He has starred in a multitude of memorable classics like Caddyshack (1980), Tootsie (1982), Ghostbusters (1984), Groundhog Day (1993), and the original Space Jam (1996). In recognition of all his accomplishments, it is only fitting that the actor is trending on social media for his birthday.

Bill Murray turned 71-years-old today and a slew of fans and even news outlets have taken to Twitter in celebration. ABC News wished the Hollywood icon a Happy Birthday, as did IMDb, who also prompted fans to share their favorite of his many movies. Take a look below.

Happy Birthday, Bill Murray! We love so many of his movies, but 'Ghostbusters,' 'Groundhog Day,' and 'Lost in Translation top our list! What are your faves? https://t.co/ryjcqJbTIZ pic.twitter.com/fYIwCyq0rb — IMDb (@IMDb) September 21, 2021

Other well-wishers took the time to share classic pictures and humorous stories about their encounters with the actor. Letterboxd shared a time-honored photo of Jason Schwartzman, Wes Anderson, and Bill Murray from around the time Rushmore (1998) was released. The black and white photo depicts the three legends with expressions that could easily correlate to their real-life personas.

Jason Schwartzman, Wes Anderson and Bill Murray circa Rushmore (1998). pic.twitter.com/eCOtyRJr7U — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) September 21, 2021

One hilariously comical anecdote that WTF Facts tweeted took place back in 2006. They detailed that once, while in Scotland, Bill Murray was invited to a college party on a whim. Allegedly, he attended, drank all the vodka that there was there, ended up washing dishes that had piled up, and then left. Check out the full tweet that includes the actual photo of the comedy titan washing dishes below.

In 2006, a 56-year-old Bill Murray accepted an invitation to a college party in the Scottish Town of St. Andrews after a round of golf. He went to the students’ house, drank all their vodka, then washed their dishes and left. pic.twitter.com/IE6XpaAEGA — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) September 21, 2021

Over the years Bill Murray has certainly made a profound impact in Hollywood and has left many a fan with unforgettable impressions filled with laugh-out-loud moments, and while he is currently trending on social media because of his birthday, he has trended in the past for various other reasons, including for the memorable outfit he wore while promoting Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (2021). His shirt alone is enough to evoke laughter, but the second watch is really what ties his whole ensemble together. It’s the kind of photo that perfectly sums up the eclectic character that the actor has become. Check out the now-famous photo that sparked dozens of memes below.

Bill Murray's shirt

Bill Murray's shorts

Bill Murray's hat

Bill Murray's second watch pic.twitter.com/4ioQjRykpm — Jon Wilton (@jon_wilton) July 15, 2021

Fans can watch Bill Murray in The French Dispatch (2021) in theaters beginning on October 22, 2021, and they also won’t have to wait long after to see Bill Murray in another highly-anticipated movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). Fans of both Bill Murray and the Ghostbusters franchise alike got to see him react to a new, tinier version, of the iconic Stay Puft marshmallow man in a teaser trailer that was released for the movie a few months prior. Judging by Bill Murray’s reaction, it’s safe to say that he was very pleased with what he saw. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to be released on November 19, 2021.

It is clear that Bill Murray will certainly be perpetually revered for achievements and contributions to Hollywood. Even at 71-years-old, Bill Murray continues to expertly showcase his comedic prowess to the world, both on-screen and off.