Brad Pitt Just Lost A Huge Battle In Court Against Angelina Jolie

By Doug Norrie | 2 hours ago

Brad Pitt was hit with a legal blow this week in the ongoing custody battle between him and Angelina Jolie. It’s been a prolonged and somewhat contentious time for the two as they battle over their children in open court. The latest development, according to Page Six, is that Pitt’s request to overturn a decision to have the previous judge removed (follow all of that?) had been denied. The case will now move on, but with a different judge in the big chair. There had been some legal reasons for having to find another judge to preside over the case.

Essentially, Brad Pitt and his legal team were petitioning the court to keep Judge John Oudenkirk as the one overseeing the custody dispute between him and Angelina Jolie. But the California Supreme Court declined this petition and upheld the previous decision to remove Oudenkirk from the case. This was originally done because Jolie and her legal team had argued that Oudenkirk did not disclose possible business relationships with the legal representation for Pitt. Amounting to what could have been a conflict of interests in overseeing the case, it was deemed that Oudenkirk should no longer preside over the proceedings. Pitt and his camp had lobbied to have this overturned but to no avail.

At the heart of this case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is the custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. In the original ruling from Oudenkirk, Pitt was granted joint custody of the five children who were below the legal age. Maddox is 20 and could move about as he pleased. But in this ruling, Pitt would share parenting responsibilities with Jolie. This ruling though was overturned and the judge dismissed from the case. The District Court of Appeal said that there was an “ethical breach” by Oudenkirk when he refused to disqualify himself from the case earlier in the summer. The case will now be heard by another judge and in the meantime, Angelina Jolie will retain full custody rights over the children with Pitt allowed visitation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were originally married back in 2014 though had been together for years leading up to that. The couple has six children, three biological and three adopted. The original divorce filing happened all the way back in 2016 and this battle has seemingly been going on ever since. With the latest ruling regarding the judge in the case, it doesn’t appear there is any end in sight for the two Hollywood A-listers.

Angelina Jolie is on the verge of releasing Eternals, her first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She plays Athena and there is word that she is now in the comic book game from the long haul with more projects on the way. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is set to star in a number of high-profile movies coming up including Lost City of D, as well as Damien Chazelle’s ensemble Babylon. On the acting front, Pitt and Jolie are as busy as ever. But behind the scenes, there is still significant fallout from their relationship and marriage.