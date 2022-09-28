See Alexandra Daddario Prep To See One Of The World’s Most Famous Attractions

Alexandra Daddario is getting ready to visit the Eiffel Tower.

By Vic Medina |

Percy Jackson star Alexandra Daddario is brightening the City of Lights with her own star power, as shown in a series of pictures the actress posted to her Instagram account. The 36-year-old Manhattan native is in Paris, France, and visited the Eiffel Tower with a girlfriend, taking all of the customary photos, including the forced-perspective “holding the Eiffel Tower in your hand” picture. Daddario appears to be on a break from filming her new AMC series The Mayfair Witches, a supernatural drama from Anne Rice, in which she plays the lead character.

It’s a wonder Alexandra Daddario has time to jet off to Paris or post on Instagram at all; the Baywatch actress has had a busy year, both professionally and personally. She just attended the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in HBO’s The White Lotus, her first-ever nomination. She faced some stiff competition, and lost the Emmy to her co-star Jennifer Coolidge, while three more of her White Lotus co-stars were also nominated: Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney.

More Emmy nominations could be coming for Alexandra Daddario in the near future, as AMC is hoping her new series becomes one of the network’s tentpole shows, with both Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead ending their runs. The network bought the rights to Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches novels before she passed in December of 2021, with Interview with the Vampire premiering this fall. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is due to premiere on AMC next year, although a specific date has not yet been set.

In The Mayfair Witches, Alexandra Daddario plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she’s actually a member of a family dynasty of witches and haunted by a spirit being named Lasher (played by Jack Huston). The cast also includes Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie), Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law), Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher), Erica Gimple, Jen Richards, and Beth Grant. The series is currently filming in New Orleans, where the story is based, and Bloody Disgusting just posted some new official images from the series on their website.

Daddario isn’t afraid to share details of her personal life to her 22.5 million followers on Instagram, including her marriage this past June to 53-year-old producer Andrew Form in a lavish New Orleans ceremony. Form was a producer on films like A Quiet Place and the reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but actually met Alexandra Daddario on a New York street, not a Hollywood set. Form was previously married to Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, and met Daddario shortly after divorcing her.

The pair married at New Orleans’ historic Preservation Hall in the French Quarter, where Daddario was already filming Mayfair Witches because she loved the aged. authentic look of the venue.

Alexandra Daddario often posts about her workout routine on Instagram, as fans are always in awe of how she stays amazingly fit in her mid-30s. She calls hot yoga and acupuncture her “secret weapons” for keeping her life and body in balance.